CrossFit athlete Danielle Brandon put the sporting world on notice with her decision to wear Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever jersey for the 2025 World Fitness Project Tour 1. Clips of Brandon donning the Fever’s navy kit went viral, which the commentator mistook for a retro Indiana Pacers jersey.
“Looks like a Pacers jersey? Don’t think that University of Indiana, it’s not their colors,” the commentator said.
The mix-up didn’t stop there. Many fans on social media confused Brandon for Clark herself—or even for some of her Indiana Fever teammates – Sophie Cunningham or Lexie Hull - and coach Stephanie White.
“girl I thought this was Lexie at first,” a fan mentioned
“Looks more like Sophie,” a user added.
“more like coach steph,” @withjohaseul said.
“Omg!! I thought that was @CaitlinClark22, I was like "when did that happen? She's stacked!” another user wrote.
Other fans focused their attention on the commentator's blunder.
“I need the person commentating to leave the sports world immediately,” a Fever fan account urged.
“Jesus this dude don’t know who 22 is lmao get him off the cast,” another fan added.
Danielle Brandon further paid tribute to Caitlin Clark in a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a photo from the event in which she wore the #22 jersey, she captioned:
“knockdown shooter @caitlinclark22 🙏”
Caitlin Clark has yet to stumble upon the Instagram post. But it is only about time that she acknowledges the shoutout.
Caitlin Clark helps the Indiana Pacers achieve a 6-0 feat
Caitlin Clark was present at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday to catch Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference semifinals, where the home side clinched a 129-109 win.
With the win, Indiana takes a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and remains unbeaten in the playoffs when Clark is in the building, improving to 6-0 with her attending the games.
The WNBA star also joined the “Pacers Overtime” radio show after the game, where she praised head coach Rick Carlisle’s squad for their stellar performance.
"It was just one of the nights where you literally could not miss," Clark said. "It was Aaron (Nesmith). It was Myles (Turner). It was Pascal (Siakam). It was just one to the next. And it was just really, really fun to watch. I felt honestly bad for the Cavs at one point, but man, that was some good basketball."
Pacers fans would've hoped for Clark's continued support, but her availability is set to decrease due to the start of the 2025 WNBA regular season. This will likely prevent her from attending games beyond the ongoing series, should Indiana advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.