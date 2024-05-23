"Thought Nika was a CC stopper"- WNBA fans take cheeky jabs at Nika Muhl after Caitlin Clark puts her on skates

The Indiana Fever faced off against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. It marked the showdown between two rookies, Caitlin Clark and Nika Muhl, who were rivals during their collegiate basketball days - one played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the other the UConn Huskies.

In their first WNBA, encounter, Clark outperformed her rival. She confidently sank a stepback three-pointer right as Muhl sought to defend her, inducing cheers from the crowd.

On the contrary, fans online took cheeky jabs at the former UConn Huskies player being outmaneuvered by Clark. One fan brought up the rivalry between the two players and said:

"I thought Nika was a CC stopper"

Caitlin Clark and Nika Muhl had competitive matchups during their collegiate days. The former UConn player was known to shut down Clark in most games, however, she wasn't able to replicate those performances in Wednesday's match.

Other fans also joined the fray, taking jabs at the Seattle Storm rookie.

"I know Caitlin feels disrespected when they put Nika on her," @Shaq_Davis1 said.

"CC to Nika “sit down ‘itch” probably," @mubby1888 said.

Some fans also backed up Muhl. For instance, a fan pointed out that the Indiana Fever have lost all five of their matches this season:

"And nika welcomes Clark to an 0-5…." @GeauxLSUWBB said.

Another user commented on the 85-83 victory Nika Muhl's Storm had over the Fever:

"Nika welcomed her right back with another big fat L," @SeattleSofties said.

Despite an incredible performance by Clark, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, in her 33 minutes on the hard court, the Indiana Fever failed to register a win. Conversely, Muhl made two rebounds in three minutes of play.

Caitlin Clark met up with rival Nika Muhl before the Fever vs. Storm game

WNBA's newest superstar, Caitlin Clark, first reunited with her collegiate rival, Nika Muhl, before the game commenced. CC, selected as the number one overall pick by the Indiana Fever in this year's draft, crossed paths with Muhl, who was selected as the 14th overall pick in the second round by the Seattle Storm.

The Seattle Storm's official account shared a video of their meeting, capturing the moment when the two hugged and took a photo together in their respective WNBA jerseys. Fans appreciated seeing the two former college rivals transcend into big-league opponents while also sharing heartwarming moments together.

