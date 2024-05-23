Caitlin Clark dissects what it's like to play in 'world tour' atmosphere with arenas packed: "Something you kind of expect"

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in Seattle ahead of their game against the Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena. Clark shared her thoughts on helping sell out another WNBA game despite going 0-4 to start the season. The Fever and Storm will battle it out on Wednesday night.

In the Fever's post-practice press conference in Seattle, Clark was asked about the atmosphere in soldout arenas in her first four WNBA games.

She has helped raise the popularity of women's basketball as most games this season have been jam-packed.

"I love it. I guess I would disappointed if it wasn't like this in a way. Not disappointed but I feel like it's something you kind of expect and welcome at this point. It's a lot of fun for me to play in this kind of environment whether they're cheering for you or cheering against you," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark has only faced two teams in four games, the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty.

The Sun's home game against the Indiana Fever was sold out and it was the first time the Mohegan Sun Arena filled the seats since Connecticut's first WNBA game in 2003.

Meanwhile, the Liberty became the first WNBA team to have $2 million in revenue after welcoming Clark and the Fever at the Barclays Center. The other two games against the Sun and Liberty were at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana and both were sold out.

Despite the success in attendance, the Fever has not registered their first win of the season. They were blown out in their first two games of the season before putting up a good game in the last two. Clark is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Caitlin Clark joins Michael Jordan in elite company

Apart from having a deal with Nike, Caitlin Clark's endorsement deals are growing. Clark became the first athlete since Michael Jordan to have a contract with Wilson, the official basketball supplier of the NBA and WNBA.

According to CNN, Clark is the first female athlete in history to sign a deal with Wilson. The company is expected to give her the same treatment as Jordan in terms of collection series such as her very own line of basketballs.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them. It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes," Clark said in the official press release.

Caitlin Clark has proven that she's already a superstar in terms of her popularity among fans. She struggled in her first couple of games, but she has adjusted to the physicality and speed of the league, which means her first win could be close.