Thrilled Caitlin Clark reacts in 3-words to visiting Iowa for Fever's pre-season game against Brazillian national team

Caitlin Clark is set to return to her city, again, in a couple of months. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will return to her alma mater ahead of the start of the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever. They will face the Brazilian national team on May 4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, located in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Iowa women's basketball team announced the return with an Instagram post featuring Clark and the words "she's back" on Thursday.

"CC in CHA 🤩 Caitlin Clark & the Indiana Fever are coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena!" they captioned the post.

Trending

Clark reacted to the news on her profile, sharing the post with her fans while adding a three-word message to share her excitement about this upcoming event.

"LFGGGG (which stands for 'let's f***ing go')," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark was happy about her return to Iowa

Caitlin Clark will return to Iowa several times in the next few months. The offseason was already busy for the 23-year-old guard, as she visited her former team before the start of the season and then watched a couple of games live.

On top of that, she will have her jersey retired on Feb. 2 in front of the fans, although the jersey has been hanging in the rafters from the very first game of the 2024-25 season.

After she receives that honor, Clark will return again to her old arena with her current team to face a national squad. She took to X to answer that she was ready for this high-profile game.

Expand Tweet

Revisiting Caitlin Clark's career with Iowa Hawkeyes

In 139 games played, Caitlin Clark averaged 28.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field, 37.7% from deep and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

She finished her collegiate career as the all-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,951 points. She is also the all-time women's basketball leader in 3-pointers made with 548 and Iowa's all-time assists leader with 1,144.

She led her team to back-to-back national appearances before heading to the WNBA, where she continues making history with the Indiana Fever.

Clark became a huge sensation during her time in college and the university wants to honor her with this gesture. Not a lot of players can brag about this, but Clark will have another achievement to add to her resume.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback