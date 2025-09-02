"Throw in some Fever merch next time": Caitlin Clark hilariously raises issue with Jada Gyamfi rocking Kate Martin's Valkyries merch

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever faced the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, Aug. 31, ending in a Valkyries win, 75-63. After the game, players of the two squads posed for photos, including Fever's Clark, Lexie Hull, Valkyries' Kate Martin, and current Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jaya Gyamfi. Gyamfi posted the snaps on her Instagram account on Monday as they expressed joy in their meetup in California. &quot;new city, same girls!,&quot; Gyamfi captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark commented on the post, teasing Gyamfi for wearing Martin's Valkyries jersey instead of rocking any Fever merch in the pictures.&quot;Mix in some fever merch next time,&quot; Clark wrote. Clark IG commentGyamfi took snaps with Martin and Clark in the post, following their on-court battle. Gyamfi will be entering her junior season with the Hawkeyes, albeit playing on limited minutes. She also lauded her teammate Hull for making it in time for the pictures.&quot;Lexie made it 🙏🏻 @lexiehulll,&quot; Clark said. Clark's IG commentClark has been on the sidelines since July due to a groin injury. Hull was one of those who held forth while Clark was away, averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Martin has been averaging 6.5 points, and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Valkyries, whose squad is in the sixth seed with a 21-18 record. The Fever, on the other hand, is in seventh spot with a 21-19 slate, despite missing guards Clark, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham. Caitlin Clark opens up about watching close friend Kate Martin with ValkyriesCaitlin Clark and Kate Martin have supported each other throughout their journey in the WNBA. Now on different teams, the two friends remained in touch. According to Clark, she remained a viewer of Martin's performances, commending her for providing a much-needed spark for the Valkyries in their inaugural season in the league. &quot;Yeah, it's obviously been incredible,&quot; Clark said of the Valkyries this season. &quot;It's just really good not only for women's basketball but for women's sports and the way they've been able to support it.&quot;&quot;Obviously, one of my good friends plays there, too, so I watch quite a few of their games, most that I can. It's sometimes a little too late for me. I only catch sometimes just the first half. But it's great to see.&quot;Martin and Clark played with each other in Iowa, before getting drafted in the WNBA in 2024.