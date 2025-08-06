"Thrown it right back at them" - Diana Taurasi reveals how she would have dealt with d*ldo debacle as Chicago Sky consider pressing charges

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi broke her silence about the recent incident related to sex toys on the court. There were two more separate times when a dildo was thrown into the court. On Tuesday, someone threw a sex toy during the New York Liberty game against the Dallas Wings.On the same day, another case happened during the game between the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks. While in the first case, it didn't reach the court, the second one happened to hit Fever's Sophie Cunningham. Fortunately for the league, it did not harm the player.Players have expressed their annoyance at the situation because of the instances in which a fan threw a sex item. Taurasi was asked about her thoughts on the matter and what she would've done.“I would have picked that thing up and thrown it right back at them,” Diana Taurasi said on Wednesday.Before the incident, Cunningham asked the fans to refrain from doing such actions, saying that it could hurt one of the players. Unfortunately for her, she became the target in the recent case.But Cunningham was still in good spirits, laughing it off with her teammates and other Sparks players. On X, the shooting guard realized the irony of her previous request.&quot;this did NOT age well,&quot; Cunningham wrote.At the start of the month, a separate case involving the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries. Following that event, the WNBA released a statement, saying that any fan found to be involved in throwing a sex toy would get banned for a year.While the culprit hasn't been found, the Sky president, Adam Fox, said that they've handed the needed footage to the authorities. If they can identify the suspect, Chicago will press charges, as reported by Front Office Sports.Diana Taurasi believes Caitlin Clark deserves a signature shoeIn the WNBA, there aren't many stars who get the chance to have their signature shoes. Former star Diana Taurasi was part of the players who have had that experience. In the current league, Fever star Caitlin Clark is believed by many to be someone who should have a signature shoe.Taurasi agrees with that and even said that her kids will be wearing her signature shoes once they hit the market.“Caitlin, of course,” Taurasi said on Wednesday. “I know she has some PEs, little colorways, but you could do that on Nike ID. The next Caitlin shoe should be the next one and my kids will be wearing it.”Clark has an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike that includes a shoe deal. But the shoe company hasn't announced anything regarding an update on the star's signature shoe.