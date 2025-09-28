"Till next time": Former Indiana Fever star signals new journey ahead with heartfelt goodbye to Seattle ahead of free agency

Former Indiana Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson said her goodbyes to Seattle on social media. Samuelson, who was supposed to play for the Seattle Storm this year, missed the entire 2025 WNBA season. This was due to a season-ending injury she sustained a month before the start of the season.

Samuelson tore her ACL in May, which forced her to sit out. Despite her unfortunate situation, the Storm surprisingly didn't waive her contract and is still expecting to receive her salary of $90,000 before entering free agency when the postseason concludes.

While she technically isn't a free agent yet, it appears that the Storm has no plans to re-sign Katie Lou Samuelson, given her recent social media post. Samuelson went on Instagram to post a picture of a public market in Seattle. She then captioned it with a parting message.

"Till next time Seattle," Samuelson wrote.

Katie Lou Samuelson's Instagram story

As of this writing, there is no news regarding who's interested in picking Samuelson up. Looking at her numbers last season with the Indiana Fever, she wasn't much of a contributor, only averaging 4.3 points per game.

Can the Indiana Fever force a Game 5?

The Indiana Fever are in a sticky situation after losing to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The Aces took a 2-1 series advantage, making the Fever on the verge of facing elimination in Game 4. While it's undoubtedly a nail-biting moment for Indiana fans, the Fever have proven to be a strong team despite lacking the presence of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in their lineup.

Rising to the occasion are Lexie Hull and Kesley Mitchell. Hull and Mitchell have put the Fever on their back since the beginning of the WNBA playoffs. Their performances have proven to fans that had Indiana had a complete roster, the difficulty of playing in the postseason could've been easier.

The problem with the Fever right now is that the Aces feel like a more cohesive unit. The Aces players don't solely rely on their reigning MVP, A'ja Wilson, but everybody contributes significantly to the team. Meanwhile, the Fever players have clung to Hull and Michell in hopes that they could pull off a miracle.

Having all that said, the only way at this point for the Indiana Fever to force a Game 5 is if the majority of the players can significantly contribute to the team.

