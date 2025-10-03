"Time to run it back" - Caitlin Clark joins teammates in chiming in on Sophie Cunningham’s Fever season recap with highlight montage

The Indiana Fever's 2025 season is in the books, and Caitlin Clark has joined her teammates in reflecting on the year they've had. One of Clark's teammates recently uploaded a post filled with gratitude, and CC chimed in with a tone of excitement.On Thursday, Sophie Cunningham went on Instagran to look back at her first season with the Fever. The caption for her post was a succinct summary of her personal highs and lows in Indianapolis.&quot;15 new friends, a couple fines (&amp; fights), a new tooth, a new knee, and a happy heart,&quot; Cunningham wrote. &quot;Year 7 is one for the books.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike some of her Fever teammates, Clark reacted to Cunningham's post. To be specific, she wrote a short comment that looked towards the future.&quot;Time to run it back,&quot; Clark commented.Caitlin Clark looks forward to running it back with the Indiana Fever next season. Credit: Sophie Cunningham/IGClearly, Clark's enthusiasm for next season is fuelled by a burning desire to get back on the court after the injury bug got the better of her in 2025.Similarly, Cunningham had no choice but to watch from the sidelines as an MCL injury kept her from participating in the playoffs. Other Fever players who suffered season-ending injuries included Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Chloe Bibby.Still, the shorthanded Fever won their first-round series against the Atlanta Dream and went the distance in their second-round matchup with the Las Vegas Aces. Game 5 of the Fever-Aces series went into overtime, with the Fever fighting to the bitter end.Though Indiana fell short of a trip to the WNBA Finals, their tremendous display of resilience gives them a solid foundation to build on for next season. By then, the likes of Clark and Cunningham will perhaps be ready to suit up once again.&quot;She made a lot of valid points&quot;: Caitlin Clark voices out her support for outspoken Minnesota Lynx starAside from Cunningham, Clark has also extended her support to another WNBA player, who has made headlines this week with her fiery comments.When asked about Napheesa Collier's verbal tirade against WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Clark told reporters that she agreed with what Collier had to say.&quot;She made a lot of valid points. Phee said it all,&quot; Clark said of Collier. &quot;This is straight-up the most important moment in this league's history.&quot;Bleacher Report @BleacherReportLINKCaitlin Clark speaks on on Napheesa Collier's comments about WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert: &quot;I have great respect for Phee... she made a lot of valid points. Phee said it all. ... This is straight-up the most important moment in this league's history.&quot; (via @TonyREast)Interestingly, Collier brought up Clark's name in her rant. According to the Lynx star, Engelbert reportedly commented that Clark should be &quot;grateful&quot; for the WNBA platform that allows her to earn millions more off the court.