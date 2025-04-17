TIME snub of Caitlin Clark prompts veteran analyst's bold Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods comparison

Colin Cowherd had a strong reaction to Caitlin Clark being snubbed from TIME's 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2025' list. After a remarkable rookie season with the Indiana Fever, where she helped the team and the league set records in viewership and attendance, Clark turned a lot of heads.

The publication didn't include her on this list despite being named the best athlete of 2024 by them. During Wednesday's episode of her "The Herd" show, Cowherd ripped the list, questioning who made the decision to leave Clark out.

“Caitlin Clark to the WNBA and they set all-time ratings records. If Caitlin Clark’s not in this, the list is nonsense,” Cowherd said. “Who did the list? TIME magazine? And there’s no Caitlin Clark? That’s idiotic. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

After recalling that Clark was the catalyst for multiple changes last season, Cowherd compared her popularity to Billy Jean King in tennis, Tiger Woods in golf and Michael Jordan in basketball.

"In the history of American sports ... if you talk about league-changing athletes in America, Tiger [Woods] in golf, Michael Jordan in basketball, Caitlin Clark. ... The WNBA, it was being subsidized by the NBA. They were going to small arenas, they flew on commercial flights"

Cowherd kept ripping the publication, saying that they made a "dumb" decision and naming Clark the most influential athlete in the United States in the last year.

After one year, Clark remains a polarizing figure in the WNBA. She's entering her second year, and the expectations are higher, but some consider she's still underappreciated.

Caitlin Clark's high-profile fan admitted she was a hater of the player

Clark has been under the spotlight since her college days, working tirelessly to take the Iowa Hawkeyes to the promised land without success. In the process, many people started hating her without an apparent reason.

Author Sophia Ruffin admitted that she used to hate Clark because she was a really good player.

“Hating on a person is real because they’re good," Ruffin said. "I’m just gonna admit that I was a CC hater that turned into a fan. I was only hating on her skills at that time because she was going up against my favorite team.

Ruffin added that she cheered for the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team Clark beat on the way to the 2023 national championship. After years of watching the guard, she changed allegiances and is now on Clark's corner.

