"Time to trade her out of Dallas Wings" - WNBA fans fume at Arike Ogunbowale after disastrous shooting night fuels loss to Caitlin Clark’s Fever

WNBA fans were not happy with Arike Ogunbowale's disastrous performance in a blowout 83-102 loss to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Sunday. The Dallas Wings veteran star failed to make a single field goal throughout the game.

Ogunbowale played 28 minutes in the game and exited with just 2 points, which came off the free-throw line. The Wings star attempted 10 field goals, but failed to convert any of them.

She became the first player in the last 10 years to go 0-10 or worse in shot attempts with -20 in plaus/minus. Jewell Loyd and Plenette Pierson had a similar record in 2015.

WNBA fans were not happy with Ogunbowale's performance, and a fan even demanded that the Wings trade her.

"I've done everything to defend Arike Ogunbowale but I think it's time to trade her out of Dallas. Love her down but 0-10 from the field 😬 #wnba."

Che 🦋 @CheReal85 LINK I've done everything to defend Arike Ogunbowale but I think it's time to trade her out of Dallas. Love her down but 0-10 from the field 😬 #wnba

A fan compared her to NBA player Terry Rozier.

"Arike Rozier? Terry Ogunbowale? What’s goin on man…."

Thoughts & Chairs @Meck0 LINK Arike Rozier? Terry Ogunbowale? What’s goin on man….

"Arike Ogunbowale that was the worst basketball performance I’ve ever seen in my life."

Indiana BABS @BA_turtle_BS LINK Arike Ogunbowale that was the worst basketball performance I’ve ever seen in my life.

"I hope nobody in the world had the over on Arike Ogunbowale for this game 🤦🏾‍♂️."

T @boutmoney678 LINK I hope nobody in the world had the over on arike ogunbowale for this game 🤦🏾‍♂️

A fan boldly claimed that Ogunbowale didn't fit alongside Paige Bueckers.

"I think we all can confidently say that this is the LAST season that you will see Arike Ogunbowale in a Dallas Wings uniform. Dallas is Paige’s team now. She doesn’t fit in."

Jabari @Jabari______ LINK I think we all can confidently say that this is the LAST season that you will see Arike Ogunbowale in a Dallas Wings uniform. Dallas is Paige’s team now. She doesn’t fit in

A fan was still unable to wrap his head around Ogunbowale's 2-point performance.

"No way Arike Ogunbowale bouta finish with just 2pts 🤦🏾‍♂️."

. @syoungmaxx LINK No way arike ogunbowale bouta finish with just 2pts 🤦🏾‍♂️

Meanwhile, a fan came into the Wings' veteran defense.

"she’s coming back from injury so i'm not surprised. she'll be back to normal soon tho."

slugbug🇧🇷 @mrgummybear3000 LINK she’s coming back from injury so i’m not surprised. she’ll be back to normal soon tho

Paige Bueckers defends teammate Arike Ogunbowale's off-night against the Fever

The blowout loss against the Indiana Fever was a game that Arike Ogunbowale wouldn't want to remember in her career. But the WNBA veteran received a big upliftment from her rookie teammate Paige Bueckers.

After the blowout loss, the Wings' coach Chris Koclanes was asked about his veteran star's struggles on the court. After her coach was done answering, Bueckers interjected and came to the defense of her teammate.

"This is the best that she’s responded to things," Bueckers said. "It might've not been her night shooting the ball … her being a leader of this team, that was huge for me to see … staying unaffected through the refs."

The reactions about the struggles of the Wings veteran might have gone a bit hyperbolic. It was the first game since June for Ogunbowale since returning from the thumb injury. She had been sidelined for two weeks.

Paige Bueckers continues to prove her elite offensive game. She dropped a game-high 21 points in a loss to the Fever, making 60.0% of her shots, including 50.0% from the 3-point line.

