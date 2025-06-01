"Tired of being gaslit by Nike": Fans react as ex-marketing director lashes out at company’s handling of Caitlin Clark’s monumental stardom

Caitlin Clark's superstardom has greatly contributed to the soaring viewership and popularity of women's professional basketball. As a result, it didn't take long for iconic sports brands such as Nike to partner with Clark to utilize her growing influence.
In April 2024, Caitlin Clark signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike that included a signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" colorway. It came after the WNBA star's previous contract with the company expired at the end of her senior year in college.
Some fans believe the company mishandled its marketing of the Indiana Fever star. Former Nike brand marketing director Jordan Rogers echoed this sentiment, recently criticizing the sportswear giant on social media over its handling of Clark's shoe deal.
After seeing the video, basketball fans quickly reacted on X, sharing their thoughts.
"Exactly. I’m tired of being gaslit by @nikebasketball," one fan wrote.
"They refuse to promote both CC & A’Ja at the same time. It’s ridiculous. Especially when you look back at the 80’s Converse Magic & Bird. It was brilliant," another fan commented.
"Understand his point, but Nike never let anyone skip the line," wrote another fan.
Reactions varied among fans.
"They know CCs shoe will destroy Aja’s," one fan commented.
"Oh, they know exactly what to do and how to do it. Fear has overtaken them. I blame some of this on her management team, too. This was terrible negotiation," wrote another fan.
"Nike and CC need to part ways. There r other brands eager to market her to the max because they are not stag up," another fan added.
With Clark's signature sneakers expected to be officially released on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how the company responds to the latest criticisms.
Caitlin Clark had a strong start to the 2025 season
Caitlin Clark started the new WNBA season with strong performances for the Fever. She led them to two wins in four games while bagging the third triple-double of her career in the 93-58 opening day victory against the Chicago Sky.
Although Clark is currently sidelined with a left quadriceps injury, she is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season.