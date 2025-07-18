"Told y'all we was gonna have the baby GOAT:" Courtney Williams loses it as Caitlin Clark makes anticipated Studbudz debut

Caitlin Clark wanted to draft Courtney Williams for the All-Star Game and appear in the Studbudz stream hosted by Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. Clark’s goal in late June was thwarted by fellow captain Napheesa Collier, who picked her Minnesota Lynx teammate off the pool. Williams assured fans that Clark’s debut on her streaming channel would eventually come.

Ad

On Thursday, Williams and Hiedeman delivered on their promise. Clark, arriving late for the All-Star orange carpet opener at the Indiana Convention Center, promptly joined the stream.

Courtney Williams remarked after the All-Star captain appeared on the channel:

“We told y’all we was gonna have the baby goat on this b**ch!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Williams and Hiedeman previously promised to have the stream on for 72 hours. Clark asked if they would do as such, a question that the co-hosts positively answered.

The Fever superstar arrived at the after-party event with coach Stephanie White and best friend Kate Martin. Like Clark, Martin and White greeted the streaming channel’s fans before mingling with other WNBA players and personnel. Clark told the co-hosts that she watched the stream for three hours before going to the All-Star weekend event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Studbudz debuted early this month. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman hosted the stream for five hours, an episode that resulted in an impressive 668 followers. In roughly two weeks, they have over 15,000 followers. Clark’s support and appearance will only boost the channel’s popularity.

Courtney Williams defended Caitlin Clark on Studbudz

While some have criticized Caitlin Clark, Courtney Williams has remained adamant about the superstar point guard’s impact on the Indiana Fever. When some fans thought that the Fever were better without Clark, Williams responded to that narrative roughly a week ago on Studbudz:

Ad

“Caitlin Clark make them girls different.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the season started, Williams also called out critics who started the narrative that Clark is overrated. In an April episode of “The Adrienne Ross Show,” the Lynx point guard brushed off those claims.

Courtney Williams explained why Caitlin Clark has lived up to the hype:

(2:57 mark)

“Caitlin Clark, a problem, bro. … This girl, coming in as a rookie, broke the record for assists. I don’t think people really understand how crazy that is to do as a rookie.

Ad

On Thursday, Williams and Clark finally linked up on Studbudz. After months of defending Clark from critics, Williams called the All-Star captain a “baby goat.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More