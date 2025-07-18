"Told y'all we was gonna have the baby GOAT:" Courtney Williams loses it as Caitlin Clark makes anticipated Studbudz debut

Caitlin Clark wanted to draft Courtney Williams for the All-Star Game and appear in the Studbudz stream hosted by Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. Clark’s goal in late June was thwarted by fellow captain Napheesa Collier, who picked her Minnesota Lynx teammate off the pool. Williams assured fans that Clark’s debut on her streaming channel would eventually come.
On Thursday, Williams and Hiedeman delivered on their promise. Clark, arriving late for the All-Star orange carpet opener at the Indiana Convention Center, promptly joined the stream.
Courtney Williams remarked after the All-Star captain appeared on the channel:
“We told y’all we was gonna have the baby goat on this b**ch!”
Williams and Hiedeman previously promised to have the stream on for 72 hours. Clark asked if they would do as such, a question that the co-hosts positively answered.
The Fever superstar arrived at the after-party event with coach Stephanie White and best friend Kate Martin. Like Clark, Martin and White greeted the streaming channel’s fans before mingling with other WNBA players and personnel. Clark told the co-hosts that she watched the stream for three hours before going to the All-Star weekend event.
Studbudz debuted early this month. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman hosted the stream for five hours, an episode that resulted in an impressive 668 followers. In roughly two weeks, they have over 15,000 followers. Clark’s support and appearance will only boost the channel’s popularity.
Courtney Williams defended Caitlin Clark on Studbudz
While some have criticized Caitlin Clark, Courtney Williams has remained adamant about the superstar point guard’s impact on the Indiana Fever. When some fans thought that the Fever were better without Clark, Williams responded to that narrative roughly a week ago on Studbudz:
“Caitlin Clark make them girls different.”
Before the season started, Williams also called out critics who started the narrative that Clark is overrated. In an April episode of “The Adrienne Ross Show,” the Lynx point guard brushed off those claims.
Courtney Williams explained why Caitlin Clark has lived up to the hype:
(2:57 mark)
“Caitlin Clark, a problem, bro. … This girl, coming in as a rookie, broke the record for assists. I don’t think people really understand how crazy that is to do as a rookie.
On Thursday, Williams and Clark finally linked up on Studbudz. After months of defending Clark from critics, Williams called the All-Star captain a “baby goat.”