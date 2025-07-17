"Told yall she’s eyeing the Liberty": WNBA fans explode as Caitlin Clark and her agent meet Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart  

Caitlin Clark and Liberty's leadership group, including coach Sandy Brondello and stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, sent WNBA Twitter into a frenzy on Wednesday. Clark was spotted chatting with them in the tunnel after the post-game interviews following New York's 98-77 win over the Indiana Fever.

Ad

The superstar guard didn't suit up after reaggravating her groin injury on Tuesday against the Sun. Nevertheless, she made the trip to New York. After the game ended, Clark and her agent, Erin Kane, were in the tunnel area with Brondello, Ionescu and Stewart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After learning about this link-up, several WNBA fans were already imagining a world where Clark ends up on the New York Liberty, especially looking at the viral picture in which she was all smiles.

Amid her dust-ups with players around the league from different teams, it was a welcome sight for her fans to see the 2024 Rookie of the Year comfortable around an opposing team.

Here's how fans reacted to this meet-up:

Ad

AstridTX @Astrid069266551 LINK Told yall she’s eyeing the Liberty.

Ad

CCFC- @sohali201 LINK That’s her freaking agent, Kane it looks like as well.

Ad

em🍒 @em22hoops77 LINK cc to new york would cure my depression

Ad

Sportsjunkie @NerdyVariety LINK Watching NY’s fast pace tonight and wishing CC played for a coach like that. 👀❤️‍🩹

cc akgae @clrkszn LINK NEW YORK SENT THE BLITZ SANDY, SAB, AND STEWIE ARE ALL TALKING TO CAITLIN IN THE TUNNEL

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More