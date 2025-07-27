The Fever secured a 93-78 win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday and Kelsey Mitchell was the night's star for all the Indiana fans. The veteran guard scored 35 points, collected two rebounds and dished out six assists to lead her team to a resounding victory.Mitchell's stat line on Sunday night helped her cement her name in the Fever's history books as the only player besides Caitlin Clark to score 35 points and provide more than five assists. The fans swarmed social media with their opinions on the veteran guard's masterclass.Some fans trolled Angel Reese while praising Mitchell for accomplishing a historic feat. They used their version of the Sky forward's tagline, &quot;Walk In Your Trap Takeover Your Trap,&quot; which she used to promote her signature shoe during the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.&quot;Took over Angel Trap 😂😂 on Barbie night,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Walk in your trap, takeover your trap....&quot; a fan said.&quot;IN YOUR TRAP,&quot; another fan said.One fan asked Kelsey Mitchell to be in the MVP conversation alongside the best of the best in the league.&quot;Put Her In The MVP Conversation,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Fever’s best player by far,&quot; a fan said.&quot;best guard on the fever,&quot; another fan said.The Sky and Fever have two more matchups left this season. They will next clash on Aug. 9, with Indiana hosting the game this time.Kelsey Mitchell reveals her mindset behind the 35-point masterclassFollowing the 15-point victory against the Sky, Kelsey Mitchell attended a post-game press conference where she discussed her 35-point outing and mindset during Sunday's game.She praised Chicago for putting up a fight before breaking down the focus that fueled her scoring outburst.&quot;I like to think that I take what people give me,&quot; Mitchell said (Timestamp: 4:30). &quot;Play within the game, play within the schemes of the game based on what my coaches and what my team is looking for. &quot;Just kind of be myself. And my preparation is going to allow me to make certain shots and do certain things. So, hopefully I can keep staying on that stretch.&quot; The veteran guard also talked about the contact injury she suffered. She labeled the injury as &quot;part of the game&quot; and assured the fans that she was feeling fine. This season, Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and is probably the most important player on the Fever roster right now, alongside Aliyah Boston during Caitlin Clark's absence.