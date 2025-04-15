"Trade for CC & pair them up" - Dallas Wings teasing blockbuster Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark WNBA debut clash has fans buzzing

The Dallas Wings have started selling tickets for the upcoming bout between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. Fans have started buying tickets to the first matchup between this year's top pick versus the fan favorite from the Indiana Fever.

On June 27, the American Airlines Center will welcome Clark and the Fever as they take on the Wings. Many fans hope to see an intense battle between the star point guards. While they've already played against each other on the college level, many look forward to seeing them in a WNBA-caliber situation.

With the release of the schedule, fans flooded the comments section to express their excitement.

Fans react to the first Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark game schedule. (Credits: IG/Dallas Wings)

Other fans didn't like the price of the tickets.

Fans react to the price of Bueckers and Clark's first game against each other. (Credits: IG/Dallas Wings)

The second game between the two stars will be on July 13. The Fever will host the game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Paige Bueckers could get the same security that Clark has

Caitlin Clark struggled to navigate alone during her freshman year because she constantly received public attention. Giving the former Iowa standout security was one tactic the Fever employed. But the reigning Rookie of the Year already had someone in charge of her safety before Indiana Fever selected her in the draft.

When she joined the Indiana franchise, Clark was given better security, which helped her go around.

With the attention that Paige Bueckers has been getting, there's a big chance she will receive the same security as Clark. After the draft, Dallas Wings general manager Curt Miller was asked what the organization could learn from Clark and the Fever.

Miller wants the franchise to help the players feel secure as the Dallas fanbase grows in the WNBA.

"We can look at a lot of best practices, to Indiana's credit that they did, and we will all be implementing with our own players," Miller said.

While Paige Bueckers isn't as widely known as Clark, she still deserves the same treatment when it comes to security. The Wings prospect is bringing many fans over from her college days, similar to what the Fever star did.

