"TRADE TOXICITY NOW": Fans urge Caitlin Clark's Fever to part ways with Angel Reese's $85,000 ex-teammate after roster upgrade

The Indiana Fever released a video showcasing their recent offseason roster additions on Wednesday. The video highlighted each new player's attributes and skills, including former Angel Reese teammate Brianna Turner. Turner, who signed a one-year, $85,000 contract with the Fever, will play alongside Caitlin Clark in the upcoming WNBA season.

However, Fever fans have not been particularly pleased with the team's decision to sign Turner. Since the announcement, the fanbase has voiced their dissatisfaction with the idea of seeing Turner play alongside Clark.

After the Fever shared the video on Wednesday, fans again expressed their displeasure with Turner joining the roster, led by Caitlin Clark. Several netizens urged the Indiana franchise to part ways with the veteran forward.

"TRADE TOXICITY NOW! TURNER NEEDS TO GO," a fan commented.

"Brianna Turner. Before her, I had a good feeling about the Fever. I’d trade heR away, quickly. Your reputation is dying here in you home, the Upper Midwest," commented another fan.

"OMG GET THAT DUMB B*TCH TURNER OF UR TEAM U R GONNA LOSE VIEWERS OVER HER DUMBASS," a fan said.

"When are you getting rid of Brianna Turner? It can't be soon enough. That individual has a few screws loose and an apparent racist. Get rid of her. And fight for females only nine a female sport. Demand Papa Griner be kicked out," said another fan.

"we want basketball not woke nonsense can't support woke athletes," a fan wrote.

"Great video, many CC/Fever fans will be happy and I'm sure the players will enjoy it too. Oh silly me nearly forgot say, we look dangerous very fuckn dangerous," wrote another fan.

Brianna Turner on decision to sign with Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever signed Brianna Turner primarily for her exceptional defensive skills. The veteran forward is known for her elite shot-blocking ability and her ability to guard at a high level. Meanwhile, Turner chose to join Indiana with the goal of competing for a championship alongside a dynamic roster of players.

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship," Turner said in a release. "I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success.

"The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!"

Last season, Turner played alongside Angel Reese but had a less-than-ideal statistical performance, averaging 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over 27 games. However, her career averages stand at 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

