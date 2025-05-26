"Trash and f***ng wack call": Jemele Hill corrects Riley Gaines on what Brittney Griner said to Caitlin Clark in heated exchange

Last week, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever found themselves in a rematch with the Atlanta Dream. Following the action, a pair of analysts have engaged in a back-and-forth online regarding choice comments made during the game.
After being sent to the bench for being in foul trouble, Brittney Griner can be seen making two remarks. Political activist Riley Gaines re-posted them on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the Dream star. She thinks Griner made hateful aimed at Clark.
As Gaines' post started to make the rounds online, former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill hopped in to set the record straight. She called out Gaines for spreading misinformation and provided the right context. Griner is complaining about the officials, not Caitlin Clark. Hill also brought up that the racial remark makes no sense because Clark wasn't even involved in the play that Griner fouled out on.
"I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation. 1) the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard. 2) She clearly says 'trash' and 'f******AWACK CALL'"
Gaines quickly responded to Hill's correction, but changed the debate topic. She proceeded to ask the longtime sports analyst to give her stance regarding trans athletes in women's sports.
Gaines hasn't spoken out against Grimes on numerous occasions since she returned to the United States following her arrest in Russia.
Brittney Griner visibly upset with foul on play regarding Caitlin Clark
While a shooting foul on Natasha Howard is what caused Brittney Griner to foul out, Caitlin Clark was involved in an earlier play. During the interaction, the All-Star center was far from pleased to see the whistle get blown on her.
The Dream were executing a dribble hand-off, with Griner operating as the screener. Following the pass, she turns to set a screen on the Indiana Fever star. As Clark was working her way around Griner, the Dream star ended up being called for an offensive foul.
There is no denying that Caitlin Clark embellished a little on this play. However, Griner shouldn't be angry with this call. For starters, she visibly extends her arm to catch Clark in the face with an elbow. Also, she did all of this with one of the officials standing right in front of them. This play ended up being Griner's fifth foul of the matchup.
Griner and the Dream managed to take the first meeting between these teams in a nail-biter, but the rematch was a different story. Thanks to a strong showing from Howard, Indiana managed to come away victorious and even the season series.