"Trash and f***ng wack call": Jemele Hill corrects Riley Gaines on what Brittney Griner said to Caitlin Clark in heated exchange

Last week, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever found themselves in a rematch with the Atlanta Dream. Following the action, a pair of analysts have engaged in a back-and-forth online regarding choice comments made during the game.

Ad

After being sent to the bench for being in foul trouble, Brittney Griner can be seen making two remarks. Political activist Riley Gaines re-posted them on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the Dream star. She thinks Griner made hateful aimed at Clark.

As Gaines' post started to make the rounds online, former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill hopped in to set the record straight. She called out Gaines for spreading misinformation and provided the right context. Griner is complaining about the officials, not Caitlin Clark. Hill also brought up that the racial remark makes no sense because Clark wasn't even involved in the play that Griner fouled out on.

Ad

Trending

"I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation. 1) the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard. 2) She clearly says 'trash' and 'f******AWACK CALL'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines quickly responded to Hill's correction, but changed the debate topic. She proceeded to ask the longtime sports analyst to give her stance regarding trans athletes in women's sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines hasn't spoken out against Grimes on numerous occasions since she returned to the United States following her arrest in Russia.

Brittney Griner visibly upset with foul on play regarding Caitlin Clark

While a shooting foul on Natasha Howard is what caused Brittney Griner to foul out, Caitlin Clark was involved in an earlier play. During the interaction, the All-Star center was far from pleased to see the whistle get blown on her.

Ad

The Dream were executing a dribble hand-off, with Griner operating as the screener. Following the pass, she turns to set a screen on the Indiana Fever star. As Clark was working her way around Griner, the Dream star ended up being called for an offensive foul.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no denying that Caitlin Clark embellished a little on this play. However, Griner shouldn't be angry with this call. For starters, she visibly extends her arm to catch Clark in the face with an elbow. Also, she did all of this with one of the officials standing right in front of them. This play ended up being Griner's fifth foul of the matchup.

Griner and the Dream managed to take the first meeting between these teams in a nail-biter, but the rematch was a different story. Thanks to a strong showing from Howard, Indiana managed to come away victorious and even the season series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More