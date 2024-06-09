"Treating Caitlin like the NBA should treat Bronny": Doug Gottlieb drags LeBron's son while slamming USA basketball for snubbing Clark

Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb used Bronny James' name to defend Caitlin Clark. The WNBA rookie sensation was excluded from the Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, a decision that sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Despite being one of the most hyped prospects in basketball history, Clark won't fulfill one of the 'dreams' she set for her career. Team USA picked an experienced team to represent them in France with A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart leading the way for the Americans.

Gottlieb reacted to this decision today, sending a strong message on Twitter that also included Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

"USA basketball treating Caitlin like the NBA should treat Bronny… #NBA folks treating Bronny like he is Caitlin …" Gottlieb wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gottlieb may refer to the attention Bronny James has gotten from the media since he was still a teenager playing for Sierra Canyon. He's not held to the same standard as Caitlin Clark and the expectations for him are considerably lower compared to Clark's, but his popularity in the media keeps increasing.

On the other end, Clark landed in the WNBA as the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I Basketball and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. However, she was overlooked by USA Basketball and has also been attacked by some media members and her peers.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie even claimed Clark should get the nod to represent her country in the Olympics, but It won't happen this year.

LA Lakers could pay $7 million to land Bronny James in the draft

Bronny James' upcoming draft is getting closer, and as the days go by, more rumors about his future surface. The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz are considered candidates to land the 19-year-old guard, but his father's team is reportedly working to land him to secure LeBron James' commitment for the future.

That said, Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported last month that it could take $7 million for the Purple and Gold to draft Bronny James this year.

"More realistically if you see Bronny ending up on the Lakers, it's likely them either trading back or buying a pick ... So maybe he goes like pick 34, early in the second-round and whatever team that drafts him has an agreement with the Lakers where they then could trade Bronny. Lakers could send cash up to about $7 million," Buha said.

The Lakers are considered favorites to land Bronny right now, but that selection wouldn't come as easy as expected.