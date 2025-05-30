“Truly inspiring bro”: Caitlin Clark expresses admiration as Lexie Hull breaks her game day routine

Lexie Hull gave a sneak peek into her daily life as an athlete. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever star posted her "Game day routine" on an Instagram post and one of the people showing admiration was Hull's star teammate, Caitlin Clark.

After brushing, Hull started her day with coffee, followed by playing with her dog, Libby. The next part had her going for the shootaround, getting her breakfast to fuel up and getting treatment before she got ready for practice.

In the later part, she revealed that after practice, she goes back home to recharge and spend time with her fiancé and their dog before getting back to facing the opponent on the WNBA court.

"Game day routine! From coffee to tipoff, here’s how I get ready to play," Lexie Hull wrote.

Hull's post was flooded with comments from fans and also from a special fan, her teammate Caitlin Clark. The 2024 Rookie of the Year reacted to the post with three words.

"Truly inspiring bro," Clark wrote.

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, May 31, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, they will be without Clark, who has been out since May 24.

Lexie Hull gets honest about Fever's struggles without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever entered the 2025 season as one of the built teams. From defense to offense, the Fever brought winning personnel with an eye on the title. However, an adversity hit early when Caitlin Clark was ruled out for weeks with an injury.

After a two-point loss to the New York Liberty on May 24, the Fever announced that Clark had suffered a left quad strain. She was ruled out for at least two weeks and during the same span, the Fever would play four games.

Clark was at the center of the Fever's offense, and Lexie Hull revealed the team's struggles without Clark in the rotation.

"Defenses play us different without Caitlin out there," Lexie Hull said. "We are just trying to figure out what our best looks are, and it's gonna be a learning process. It feels a little bit like we’re starting over with a different group because everything’s a little bit different without her out there."

The Fever played their first game without Caitlin Clark on Wednesday, May 28, in a loss against the Washington Mystics. They will face the Connecticut Sun, Mystics and the Chicago Sky in their next three games before Clark is expected to make her return.

However, as long as the Fever does not have a clear image of the recovery, the fear of her longer absence remains.

