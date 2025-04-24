"Truly warms my heart": Lexie Hull's mom lays bare emotions after Caitin Clark & Co. melts Fever star with wholesome gesture

Jaime Hull couldn't be a prouder mom, as her beloved daughter Lexie Hull was treated to a sweet surprise by her Indiana Fever teammates on Wednesday. It was a big weekend for Hull, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen on a stunning private beach in California.

She just touched down in Indiana ahead of the new WNBA season, and Caitlin Clark & Co. made sure she felt the love. The Fever's social media gave fans an inside look at how they made Hulls' return memorable. The 25-year-old guard could hardly contain herself as she was treated to bridal headwear, champagne, wrapped presents, and a pair of balloons.

It also included a clip featuring Clark, who could be seen running over to Lexie Hull holding the bridal headgear. The footage appears to be filmed at the Fever’s training facility, with players in the team's gear as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Lexie Hull's mom seemed delighted by the entire event. In her caption, Jaime wrote:

“I can’t stop smiling with this one! 😊😊😊😊. It truly warms my heart!! 💖 💖💖💖,” in response to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Lexie had quite an offseason in the span of six months. She bought a house with her boyfriend in Indiana, won an inaugural Unrivaled Championship, and is now heading into her fourth season in the league.

Lexie Hull expresses gratitude as she went from a 5-win season team to one of America's favorite

Lexie Hull’s journey from winning a championship at Stanford to becoming one of the Indiana Fever’s elite guards has been one of relentless determination and quiet confidence.

Hull doesn’t seek the spotlight. She is a player who lets her performances speak for themselves.

When asked to summarize how it feels to go from an ‘ordinary girl to becoming famous overnight’ in an interview with Northview Church earlier in April, Lexie Hull used the word ‘journey.’

“I think that’s just a really perfect word for it,” Hull said. “Being at Stanford for four years, those were the best four years of my life. Coming here, it was my first time being away from family, the first time playing basketball without my twin sister, so that in itself was a transition.” [2:55]

“And then also, in my rookie year, we won only five games. I lost more games than I had in my entire life. So then, being alone while dealing with all those losses was really challenging. I played in multiple places and had two different head coaches. That whole year, I was just like, ‘What am I doing?’ It was not that fun,” she added.

“Now, looking at last year, the growth is insane, and I wouldn’t have expected it. It’s awesome. Because it’s been such a journey. Playing in sold out arenas across the country, seeing people with my number on their chest. It’s surreal. So, I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” Hull concluded.

The Fever’s meteoric ascent truly ignited when they drafted Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA draft. For a franchise that has gone through so many ups and downs since winning its lone WNBA championship in 2012, sealing a first-ever playoff promotion last year after seven seasons is a major milestone.

Lexie Hull played a crucial role along with Clark. Now, they are one of the favorites to clinch the title this year after building a championship-caliber roster under new head coach Stephanie White.

