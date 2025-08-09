  • home icon
  • "Trump loves exploiting white grievance": Ex-ESPN analyst issues response to Stephen A. Smith’s major prediction over Caitlin Clark’s WNBA fouls 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:08 GMT
Ex-ESPN analyst issues scathing response to Stephen A. Smith’s major prediction over Caitlin Clark’s WNBA fouls - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark has not played a game nearly a month, but her treatment on the court has remained a point of discussion for analysts, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. According to Smith, the WNBA's treatment of Clark, especially about the fouls they are on her, could merit government intervention.

In Thursday's episode of "First Take," Smith said that the American government, led by President Donald Trump, may intervene if it deems the WNBA's fouls on Clark are getting over the line, which could be a problem for the league.

"If (Trump) gets involved and that base gets involved, because somehow, some way they embrace victimhood on the part of Caitlin Clark it could be a problem," Smithasaid.
Former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill addressed the potential of Smith's prediction, citing a column from a former Trump advisor in the Washington Post, which suggested that if Clark's civil rights are stepped on due to the fouls she is getting on the court, the government could get their hands into the league.

"The reason SAS is saying this is because this absolutely moronic column that appeared in the Wall Street Journal," Hill said. "It was written by a former Trump advisor, who claimed that Caitlin Clark’s civil rights were being violated because of the fouls she receives in the WNBA and the government should get involved."
"Yes, we’ve reached that point of the plot."
Hill also said that there is a real possibility for this happening in the league, especially considering the President's love for drama.

"Trump loves theater, performing for his base and exploiting white grievance. What SAS is saying isn’t far-fetched. It’s pathetic (not SAS, but the idea), but this is where we are."

Defenders have been noticeably physical with Clark since she entered the league in 2024. However, the Fever star has adjusted to the league's physicality, turning herself into the biggest star in the league over the past two years.

This year, she has only appeared in 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Fever coach implies physicality adds impact on Caitlin Clark's injury

According to Fever coach Stephanie White, physicality could have been a factor in Caitlin Clark's injuries this season.

"Someone who has the ball in her hands as much as Caitlin, the physicality that she's experiencing for 40 minutes, it causes you to load differently, explode differently, accelerate and decelerate differently," White said last July 16.
White has pointed out multiple times the level of physicality teams have dealt with Clark throughout this season.

For now, Caitlin Clark is recovering from a groin injury and has no timetable for a return.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

