"Trust the process": Former 6'1 Indiana Fever guard stays on course after being overlooked by Caitlin Clark-led team

Former Indiana Fever guard Bree Hall remains motivated despite being overlooked by the Caitlin Clark-led squad. The Fever selected Hall as the 20th pick in the 2025 draft, but she failed to make the final roster and was waived in May.In June, she signed with the Golden State Valkyries, but the expansion team waived her in the same month after playing her in two games. Since then, Indiana has suffered major injuries in their guard department, but instead of leaning on the player it had drafted, the franchise has brought in experienced veterans.On Thursday, Bree Hall shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story with a motivational caption.&quot;Trust the process⏳&quot; she wrote.Bree Hall shares a motivational message on her IG story. (Credits: @breezyhall/Instagram)The image had a monochrome filter on it, and the former Indiana guard was seen standing in a shooting stance with a basketball in her hand. The Caitlin Clark-led squad has suffered season-ending injuries to multiple of its key players in the last few weeks.Clark has been in and out of games since the start of the season. She suffered a quadriceps injury at the start of the season, which kept her out for five games in June. She then suffered a right groin injury, which has kept her out indefinitely.Following Clark's injury, Sydney Colson tore her ACL,l and Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot, rulinf them out for the season. The latest injury on the Fever squad featured Sophie Cunningham.The guard suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun and was ruled out for the rest of the season All the major injuries on the Fever squad have been suffered by their guards, which has left the franchise without a starting-five level ball handler.Who have the Indiana Fever brought in after Sophie Cunningham's injury?After Sophie Cunningham's injury, the Indiana Fever were left undermanned in their guard department. On Wednesday, the franchise brought in former Mercury player Shey Peddy to fill in the vacancy.Peddy most recently played for the LA Sparks. She played six games for the Sparks this season and started in five of them. In her brief LA stint, she averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Indiana Fever have signed Peddy through a hardship contract after releasing guard Kyra Lambert. For Peddy, being on a hardship contract means that her stay in Indiana is not permanent and the franchise will have to release her once any other guard returns from injury.