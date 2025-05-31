"Trust in that" - Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull shows faith in Caitlin Clark's teammate amid Fever's poor run 

Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, is confident her daughter can help the team recover with her offense in Caitlin Clark's absence. After high expectations, Fever have disappointed thus far in the 2025 WNBA season, starting 2-4. Clark has missed the last two games with a quad injury, extending Indiana's winless stretch to three games.

Hull has been one of the lone bright spots for the Fever. She even replaced veteran DeWanna Bonner in the starting lineup after a rough start. Amid the team's struggles, a Fever fan posted a throwback clip of Hull's exploits in the 2022 March Madness Sweet 16 round, in which she dropped a career-high 36 points, shooting 6 of 11 from 3. Hull also had six rebounds and six steals.

She led Stanford to a 72-66 win over Maryland with her heroics. After the fan expressed that Hull is the Fever's "only hope," her mom, Jaime, retweeted the post, saying:

"Awww…. This was a great Sweet 16 game! She’s definitely got it in the tank! @IndianaFever will figure it out. Trust in that."

Hull has averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in six games, playing 28.2 minutes per contest. She is shooting 52.2%, including 57.1% from 3. All statistical marks are career-highs for the fourth-year player.

Another solid Lexie Hull performance in vein as Caitlin Clark-less Fever's struggles continue

Lexie Hull put up a solid performance in Friday's 85-83 loss for the Indiana Fever against the winless (0-5) Connecticut Sun. She scored 12 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, shooting 5 of 8, including 2 of 2 from 3. Hull scored six points in the fourth quarter alone, helping Indiana stage a fightback after trailing by 15 points at one stage.

However, it wasn't enough, as the Fever botched the last few possessions and suffered their fourth loss of the season in six outings. Caitlin Clark is still at least a week out from returning because of a quad injury. The Fever will hope she's back at the earliest amid their point guard struggles after Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham also went down with leg and ankle injuries on Friday.

For now, the onus will be on the uber-efficient Lexie Hull to deliver. She's been as confident as ever, and it might be time for Stephanie White to tinker with the offense around Hull to resolve some of the Fever's woes.

