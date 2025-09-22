  • home icon
"Trying to kind of be annoying a little bit" - Aliyah Boston spills the strategy to stop A'ja Wilson after Fever force MVP to miss 16 shots

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 22, 2025 06:41 GMT
Aliyah Boston spills the strategy to stop A'ja Wilson after Fever force MVP to miss 16 shots. (Photo: IMAGN)

Aliyah Boston was tasked with slowing down four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday. Boston and the Indiana Fever succeeded in stopping Wilson's onslaught, limiting her to just 16 points and causing 16 missed shots.

Speaking to ESPN's Angel Gray after the first quarter of Game 1, Boston was asked about how she was able to contain Wilson. It was all about trying to annoy and throw the MVP out of her game.

"Honestly, just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit, because A'ja is a pretty great player," Boston said. "So for me, just trying to make sure my presence is felt."
It worked out just fine for Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever. They forced A'ja Wilson to have a bad game on the same night she won her fourth MVP trophy. Wilson was limited to just 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting.

Boston was the primary defender against Wilson, sacrificing her offensive game to focus on slowing down the Las Vegas Aces superstar on the other end. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year only had six points on nine shots, adding 11 rebounds and five assists.

Kelsey Mitchell made things miserable for the Aces all game long with her speed and shooting. Mitchell finished with 34 points, which was the WNBA record for most points scored in a semifinal debut. She broke Lauren Jackson's 21-year record of 31 points from 2004.

Aliyah Boston finished sixth in WNBA MVP voting

Aliyah Boston finished sixth in WNBA MVP voting. (Photo: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson edged out Napheesa Collier to win back-to-back MVP trophies and her fourth overall. Wilson convinced the voters after having a superb second half of the season, while Collier was sidelined for nearly a month due to an ankle injury.

The other finalists were Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell. Thomas was a triple-double machine for the Phoenix Mercury, while Gray and Mitchell had breakout campaigns for the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever, respectively.

But who came in sixth on the MVP voting? It was the Fever's Aliyah Boston, who was a huge factor in the team's late-season surge that helped clinch a playoff spot in the absence of Caitlin Clark.

Boston averaged a career-best 15.0 points to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
