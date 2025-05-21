“Trying to take the Fever down” - Fans stand behind Sophie Cunningham as she rejects major accusation

A bombshell news broke on Tuesday as Sophie Cunningham was accused of having an affair with Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein. Gene Traylor, a Suns employee and former director of safety, filed the lawsuit.
On Wednesday, Cunningham responded to the accusations on X. The Indiana Fever guard denied all allegations and said that she was deeply saddened with the lawsuit.
"I AM DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE RECENT FALSE ACCUSATIONS MADE AGAINST ME BY GENE TRAYLOR, SOMEONE I DO NOT KNOW AND HAVE NEVER MET. LET ME BE CLEAR HIS STATEMENTS ARE UNTRUE AND EXTREMELY HURTFUL," Cunningham wrote.
Fans rallied in the comments section and shared their support for her. One fan pondered on the possibility that the accuser was trying to break the Fever down.
"Love you Sophie - seems they are all trying to take the Fever down," the fan tweeted.
Others joined in and stood behind Cunningham.
"We believe u Sophie and got your back. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan said.
"We love you Sophie, can't wait to see you back on the court! ❤" another fan wrote.
"We believe you queen," one fan commented.
One fan urged the Indiana guard to sue her accusers back.
"Sue them. Sue them. Sue them," the fan wrote.
"GET INTO EM SOPH! WE HERE FOR YOU," another fan said.
