  • "Turn his nanit off": Paul George, $215,159,700 NBA star and more left in splits over Candace Parker's son’s late-night MUSTARDDD outburst

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:00 GMT
Paul George and more reacted to Candace Parker
Paul George and more reacted to Candace Parker's Instagram post about his son (Image via Instagram/@ygtrece and @/candaceparker)

WNBA legend Candace Parker shared her son’s late-night outburst on Instagram on Thursday. Parker’s son can be heard screaming the word 'mustard' in the clip.

The outburst drew reactions from many, including Paul George, Trae Young (on a $215,129,700 contract with the Hawks, per Spotrac), and more.

Parker explained the ordeal, saying:

“Raise your kids in Cali “They said!” 😂😂😂😂 SOUND UP🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ MUSTARRRRRDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Goosey so LA 🤭❤️❤️❤️ This was after he had been in bed for 2 hours. We heard a scream, ran it back on the Nanit and found this gem!”
Paul George had a hilarious reply to Parker’s post.

“Turn his nanit off, turn his nanit off,” wrote PG.

Trae Young replied to George’s comment:

“😭😭😭😭😭”

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson also reacted to Parker’s post.

“😂😂😂😂 go to bedddddd 😂😂😂😂” wrote Hamby.
“😂😂😂😂” wrote Wilson.

Check out their reactions below:

Paul George&#039;s reply to Candace Parker&#039;s post
A&#039;ja Wilson and many others also reacted to Parker&#039;s latest post
Candace Parker tears up talking about Pat Summitt

Candace Parker made an appearance on NBA on TNT this Tuesday. During her time on the show, Parker shed light on a number of subjects and also talked about coach Pat Summitt. Host Adam Lefkoe asked Parker about certain traits of Summitt that had a significant effect on her.

She gave an emotional reply to the question:

“I would say eye contact is really really really important. And she was the first person that made me really truly look at her when she would talk, and now when I’m home and I’m parenting my son, my son says, ‘Look at me, look at me,’ all the time.”
She further added:

“You’re gonna get me emotional. But she had this crystal-blue stare that she could get you to wanna run through walls, and so being able to carry on her legacy is truly important.”

Candace Parker was one of the most highly recruited athletes coming out of college, and a large part of that is due to all that she achieved under the guidance of Pat Summitt.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
हिन्दी