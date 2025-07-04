"Turned heel this year": Caitlin Clark fans react as Fever superstar high-fives coach Stephanie White for getting a tech 

Caitlin Clark's courtside antics during the Indiana Fever's 81-54 win over the Las Vegas Aces caught the spotlight on Thursday. Clark, who is recovering from a groin injury, was as elated as anybody when Fever coach Stephanie White, after she was issued a tech following a heated exchange with the officials.
The incident occurred in the fourth quarter during a live-ball offensive possession for the Fever. White was upset after a couple of Fever and Aces players got tangled in an off-ball screening action. She punched her fist in the air while yelling at the refs, which drew her a tech.
The Fever were up 74-51 at that point with five minutes left and the win locked up. However, White still ensured the refs heard her over questionable officiating. Caitlin Clark got up, clapping and laughing at the situation before giving White a high-five for it.
Here's the clip:
Clark's fans loved that moment from their beloved superstar, lauding her for not holding back. Here are some of the best reactions:
Fever coach Stephanie White on viral technical foul followed by Caitlin Clark high-five
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White addressed her viral technical foul, which followed Caitlin Clark's high-five on Thursday. White said she was making a point to the refs after a long night of questionable calls that went against Indiana.
"I don't know about frustrations boiling over as more to just like making a point," White said.
The former Coach of the Year winner revealed that Clark was covering for her technical foul fine, adding that she just got a bonus, following the Fever's Commissioner Cup win on Tuesday.
Caitlin [Clark] says she got me though ... She just got a bonus," White joked.
Though the Fever won 81-54, the free-throw disparity seemingly bothered the team. A'ja Wilson alone had 13 attempts from the line, just four shy of the Fever's total.
The Aces had 22 trips to the foul line overall. Indiana has been frustrated with the officiating for the better part of the season, which sums up White's statement of making a point with a late-game tech when the contest was pretty much wrapped up.