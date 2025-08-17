"Twin Crazy": Nika Muhl admires Paige Bueckers with heartfelt public shoutout after Wings rookie shatters two records in one night

Paige Bueckers set two new records on Friday in the Dallas Wings' tight 97-96 loss against the LA Sparks. Bueckers broke the Wings franchise's rookie assists record, while also becoming the fastest player in Dallas history to score 500 points in their first-ever WNBA season.Former WNBA player Nika Muhl expressed her admiration for Bueckers' historic feat.&quot;Twin crazy,&quot; Muhl wrote.Nika Muhl's IG story via @nika.muhl View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMuhl and Bueckers were teammates at the University of Connecticut before the former Seattle Storm guard joined the WNBA last season. Muhl now plays in Turkey.In reaching those records, Bueckers also became the second-fastest rookie to tally 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. She had 29 points, on 12-of-21 in shooting, along with four rebounds and five assists.Bueckers, who was picked first in the 2025 WNBA draft, is the favorite to win this year's Rookie of the Year award.However, the loss against the Sparks put the Wings at 9-25 in the season, good enough for the 11th seed, which is far from a playoff spot.Despite their lowly record, Bueckers has consistently been the bright spot for the team, averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. She leads the team in scoring, assists, steals and blocks this season.Paige Bueckers gets candid on breaking records with the WingsPaige Bueckers shared her honest thoughts about breaking records with the Wings following their loss against the Sparks. Bueckers expressed how it was all just part of wanting to win for the Wings.“It’s hard to reflect when you’re in the middle of it because you’re so focused on the day-to-day,” she said on breaking the records.“As a team, it’s never about how many points you score, it’s about how you contribute to winning on any given night. For me it’s just about being the best teammate, the best leader, and contributing to winning,&quot; Bueckers added.Paige Bueckers has become a clear foundational block for the team. With six more games remaining in her rookie season, she is expected to finish the season strong. Their next game will be against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.