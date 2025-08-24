  • home icon
  Tyler Marsh's wife 'sick of' Angel Reese & Co. being repeatedly overlooked by refs as Sky coach's dramatic protest goes viral

Tyler Marsh's wife 'sick of' Angel Reese & Co. being repeatedly overlooked by refs as Sky coach's dramatic protest goes viral

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 24, 2025 15:49 GMT
Tyler Marsh
Tyler Marsh's wife 'sick of' Angel Reese & co being repeatedly overlooked by refs (image credit; instagram/trmarsh12)

Tyler Marsh was ejected from Chicago's 94-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. The Sky coach argued with the referee for a noncall on Kamilla Cardoso in the second quarter.

Tyler's wife, Kiara Marsh, expressed her thoughts on the incident on X.

"SICK OF IT," Kiara tweeted.
Tyler was infuriated after the official failed to see a Sun player wrapping her arms around Cardoso during a shot attempt.

As soon as the play ended and the possession changed hands, Marsh got up from his chair and rushed towards the referee. He swung his arm at the official in rage, but did not hit him. However, he was immediately ejected.

The incident caused a stir in the community, with a lot of fans rallying behind Marsh and supporting his actions. Fans online expressed understanding of the Sky coach's decision and criticized the league for not improving its refereeing quality. There have been several complaints from players and coaches throughout the season.

Tyler Marsh opens up on his crashout and ejection in loss against the Sun

Following Tyler Marsh's ejection, Chicago assistant coach Tina Wright stepped up on Saturday. However, it was not enough to help the Sky win over Connecticut.

After the game, reporters were eager to hear from Marsh. He took part in the postgame conference and explained his actions.

"It was hard being in the back and not being out there for the team," Marsh said. "I felt like I was letting them down, other part of me was like, I had to. It’s been egregious all year.
"I feel like we've been getting the short end of the stick all year. Every time that I've gotten a tech this year has been in support of our players. ... There's no accountability on the other side of it [refereeing] and that's the breaking point."

With its loss on Saturday, Chicago dropped to last place in the standings despite sharing the same record (9-27) with the Sun. The Sky are out of the playoff race, but still have eight games left on their schedule.

Chicago will face the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

Avi Shravan

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
