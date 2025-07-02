Tyrese Haliburton drops hyped reaction as Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever win Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever stunned top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup finals on Tuesday despite Caitlin Clark's absence. Among the many proud Indiana fans celebrating the win was Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who congratulated his WNBA counterparts for their dominant 74-59 victory.
Haliburton expressed his heartfelt reaction on X, giving a shoutout to Caitlin Clark and Co. for lifting the franchise’s first trophy since 2012.
“LFG@IndianaFever🏆” Haliburton tweeted.
With their best player sidelined by a groin injury, the Fever utilized a defensive strategy early in the contest. They held Minnesota’s star trio of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams to just 30 combined points.
Stephanie White’s squad delivered one of its most efficient offensive performances of the season. They shot 42.9% from the field, connected on 42.1% of their three-point attempts and were perfect from the free-throw line.
The frontcourt duo of Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard combined for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Caitlin Clark’s replacement, Aari McDonald, delivered 12 points and three “stocks” (steals + blocks).
Caitlin Clark reveals being proud following Fever’s win
Caitlin Clark has had to deal with multiple injuries early in the 2025 season. First, she suffered a left quad strain, followed by a groin injury a month later. These setbacks have sidelined the MVP contender for a significant part of the season.
Their most impressive performance came Tuesday night. They not only clinched the mid-season competition but also handed the Minnesota Lynx just their third loss of the season.
Clark was proud of her teammates. She shared a locker room photo from the postgame celebration on Instagram.
“Yupppppp so proud,” Clark captioned her story.
Fever head coach Stephanie White provided a positive update on Clark’s recovery on Tuesday.
"She's making progress. She's making progress,” White said. “You know, I think, again, top of mind... is just long-term. Making sure that we don't have any setbacks.”
While the rehab appears to be going well, the team has not announced a timeline for Clark’s return. There’s a possibility the Fever will be without their star guard for the upcoming home clash against the Las Vegas Aces.