Tyrese Haliburton drops hyped reaction as Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever win Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever stunned top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup finals on Tuesday despite Caitlin Clark's absence. Among the many proud Indiana fans celebrating the win was Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who congratulated his WNBA counterparts for their dominant 74-59 victory.

Ad

Haliburton expressed his heartfelt reaction on X, giving a shoutout to Caitlin Clark and Co. for lifting the franchise’s first trophy since 2012.

“LFG@IndianaFever🏆” Haliburton tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With their best player sidelined by a groin injury, the Fever utilized a defensive strategy early in the contest. They held Minnesota’s star trio of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams to just 30 combined points.

Stephanie White’s squad delivered one of its most efficient offensive performances of the season. They shot 42.9% from the field, connected on 42.1% of their three-point attempts and were perfect from the free-throw line.

The frontcourt duo of Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard combined for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Caitlin Clark’s replacement, Aari McDonald, delivered 12 points and three “stocks” (steals + blocks).

Ad

Caitlin Clark reveals being proud following Fever’s win

Caitlin Clark has had to deal with multiple injuries early in the 2025 season. First, she suffered a left quad strain, followed by a groin injury a month later. These setbacks have sidelined the MVP contender for a significant part of the season.

Their most impressive performance came Tuesday night. They not only clinched the mid-season competition but also handed the Minnesota Lynx just their third loss of the season.

Ad

Clark was proud of her teammates. She shared a locker room photo from the postgame celebration on Instagram.

“Yupppppp so proud,” Clark captioned her story.

Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided a positive update on Clark’s recovery on Tuesday.

Ad

"She's making progress. She's making progress,” White said. “You know, I think, again, top of mind... is just long-term. Making sure that we don't have any setbacks.”

Expand Tweet

While the rehab appears to be going well, the team has not announced a timeline for Clark’s return. There’s a possibility the Fever will be without their star guard for the upcoming home clash against the Las Vegas Aces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More