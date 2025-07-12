"Tyrese Haliburton is in the tube next to me" - Caitlin Clark shares Pacers star's emotional support for her as Indiana stars rehab together

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has dealt with multiple injuries during the season. The guard shared how Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton provided emotional support while rehabbing together.

Ad

Haliburton, who suffered an ACL injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, is set to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season. He has been a common fixture at the Fever games and Clark shares a great friendship with him. She was asked about his appearances and claimed the two often rehabilitated together.

"Well, it was funny sometimes. I'm in the hyperbaric chamber, and I'm in one tube, and TY is in the tube next to me," she told reporters.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how he was trying to complete the Marvel catalog, Clark shared Haliburton's undying love for the Fever.

"He is trying to get through the Marvel Catalog, I guess," Clark said. "But he loves Basketball, I've said this before, even if we're playing on the road or there are a couple of games he maybe can't see in person, he always got it on, (his phone).

Ad

"You know he certainly just loves the Fever, loves this state, and you know that's very evident in everything he does and the way he approaches the people in this community."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark missed five games in May with a quadriceps strain and five games at the end of June with a groin strain. The recent injury made her miss the Commissioner Cup finals, which the Fever won by beating the Minnesota Lynx.

Caitlin Clark's struggles from the 3-point line continue despite Fever's win over the Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark has struggled shooting from the 3-point line in recent weeks and had another miserable night against the Atlanta Dream. Despite the Fever securing a 99-82 win, Clark converted only one of her seven attempts from beyond the arc, averaging a 14.3% shooting figure.

Ad

In her last six games, Clark has shot 8-41 from the 3-point line, dropping her 3-point shooting average to 28.9% this season. Furthermore, her shooting from the field has seen a dip too (37.6%).

Despite the shooting troubles, Clark recorded 12 points and nine assists against the Dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More