"UConn mafia runs the WNBA"- Fans slam league’s double standard in handling Caitlin Clark & Paige Bueckers’ ROTY moment

On Tuesday, Paige Bueckers was announced as the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The presentation of the award to Bueckers was no simple ceremony, as the Dallas Wings star received the honor via a festive production on &quot;The Jennifer Hudson Show.&quot;Though this was a huge moment for Bueckers, fans couldn't help but compare this award presentation to the more simplistic announcement of Clark's ROTY win. Last year, CC found out about the accolade through a phone call with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after a practice session.Meanwhile, Engelbert appeared in person on the set of &quot;The Jennifer Hudson Show&quot; to personally congratulate Bueckers.After the clip of Bueckers' ROTY announcement went viral, fans posted their reactions on social media.&quot;uconn mafia runs the @WNBA not surprised,&quot; one fan tweeted.Zanniest 🇵🇭 @zanniest_LINKucoon mafia runs the @WNBA not surprised.JJBigfoot @JoshuaJ67149889LINKBecause @CathyEngelbert hates Caitlin ClarkKevinthePRF @KevinthePRF1LINK10 win merchantJoseph T. @phillyjt3LINKI think because Clark was at practice for the playoffs. Paige been on vacation for like weeks now…even when the season was still going. 🤷🏾‍♂️Alina Raabe @AlinaRaabeLINKPoor Cait.. 😞she definitely deserved better her rookie season.FromTheLogoClark @SarahClark64154LINKMessed up.. @WNBA U SUCKAs some fans pointed out, Clark was in the midst of playoff preparations when she found out that she'd been named Rookie of the Year. Last season, the Fever were on the road for their first-round series against the Connecticut Sun. It's possible, then, that the logistics might have played a factor in the case of Clark's ROTY announcement.Nevertheless, Bueckers gets to add another accolade to her already stacked trophy case. Though the Wings failed to make the playoffs this year, Bueckers made her first All-Star game appearance. Now, she has officially bested other talented rookies like Washington Mystics wing Sonia Citron by winning a lopsided vote to determine the Rookie of the Year.To be specific, Bueckers got all but two of the 72 media votes to clinch the award. This gives the Wings guard a strong ending to her debut season, even if some fans aren't happy with how she got a grander ceremony compared to Clark.&quot;They all deserve Teammates of the Year&quot;: Paige Bueckers expresses gratitude to Wings players after winning ROTY awardShortly after receiving the ROTY trophy, Bueckers went on Instagram to thank her Wings teammates for their support in her rookie year.&quot;Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them,&quot; Bueckers wrote in part. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers ended her post by encouraging her teammates to &quot;keep on keeping on&quot; and quoting Proverbs 16:9, a verse that she often cites.