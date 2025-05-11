"Under intense pressure" - Fever fans react to DeWanna Bonner's unexpected reaction to question on title aspirations

One of the Indiana Fever's top acquisitions in the offseason is two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner. The Fever are one of the favorites to win the title this season, but Bonner's unexpected answer about it garnered a reaction from the fanbase online.

In a press conference on Thursday, a reporter asked Bonner about possibly using the pressure to win the WNBA championship as an advantage for the upcoming season. The six-time All-Star shared a surprising answer, explaining that the Fever aren't under pressure at this point in the campaign.

"I don't know where the pressure comes from because we haven't proved anything yet," Bonner said. "I think people, just (the) media, kind of run with it, honestly, and kind of create the pressure. But for us, I don't feel like we are the hunted, we are the hunty kind of mentality. Because the roster can look really good on paper, but it's going to be the work that we put in and we know that."

Indiana Fever fans reacted to DeWanna Bonner's comments on social media. It garnered a mixed reaction, with some fans agreeing that there's no pressure to win it all while others say the opposite.

"It's not fair, but the Fever are under intense pressure to win just as a result of having (Caitlin) Clark on their roster," one wrote.

"The pressure comes from the fans," one claimed.

"The pressure is on the Liberty and Aces," another pointed out.

"Pressure is a privilege and whatever expectations there are for this team, it's gonna be a fun summer," one answered.

"I think Bonner's comments are very wise because she knows what it takes to win a championship," one commented.

"I think the Fever have a good chance of contending for a ring this year, but I’m not expecting them to win," another remarked.

Apart from DeWanna Bonner, the Indiana Fever surrounded Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston with players like Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown.

DeWanna Bonner makes admission about Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever had some intense matchups against the Connecticut Sun last season, including in the playoffs. DeWanna Bonner left the Sun in free agency to join Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Bonner admitted to reporters that it's likely more fun to team with Clark than guard her.

"Obviously, being on this side of the ball with her is a lot more fun than guarding her, that's for sure," Bonner said.

The Fever are set to start the season on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

