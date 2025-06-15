"Unlike Caitlin Clark, she does it with 0 attitude" - WNBA fans erupt as Angel Reese notches her first ever triple-double with Chicago Sky

Since she entered the WNBA last year, Angel Reese has carved a unique identity for herself, which has become synonymous with double-doubles. The Chicago Sky star broke several records during her rookie season.

Reese has never notched a triple-double until Sunday; however, that changed on Sunday. The Sky took on the Connecticut Sun and Reese recorded her first career triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She also led her team in snapping a three-game losing streak.

The WNBA's X account congratulated her for her performance and called her a "TRIPLE-DOUBLE BARBIE."

Fans dropped their reactions to Reese's feat.

"And unlike Caitlin Clark, she does it with 0 attitude," one fan said.

"Great hustle on her part! If she played more like Alyssa Thomas she could stay in the league for many years," another fan wrote.

"She didn’t have to stat pad for it either like Caitlin Clark did for hers. Future GOAT," one fan commented.

She may have recorded her first triple-double, but Reese was not the most efficient player on the court. She only shot 2 of 7 for 28.6%. While some celebrated her achievement, others highlighted the inefficiency of the Chicago star.

"28% ain’t nobody celebrating this bulls**t," one fan tweeted.

"Shes shooting 28% and playing against a 2-7 trash team, so we dont care," another fan wrote.

Reese and the Sky won 78-66.

Angel Reese receives a technical foul after shoving a Sun player on her triple-double night

Thing got heated between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Angel Reese received her third technical foul of the season after her hair was pulled. It happened in the third quarter, as she and Sun guard Bria Hartley battled for a rebound.

The two became physical to gain an advantage; however, Hartley grabbed and pulled back Reese's hair.

Reese immediately turned around and confronted Hartley. Olivia Nelson-Ododa stepped in to separate them, but she was shoved by Reese.

Sun veteran Tina Charles backed her teammates and headed toward Reese's direction before referees took control of the situation. Ultimately, the officials handed Reese and Charles a technical foul each.

