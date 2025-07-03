Unlike Sophie Cunningham, Sabrina Ionescu takes the high road in honest WNBA expansion talk

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu weighed in on the WNBA’s recent expansion announcement on Wednesday, expressing strong support for the league’s decision to add more teams. Ionescu delivered a thoughtful response, highlighting the many benefits of the move, a stance that stood in stark contrast to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s take.

Earlier this week, the WNBA revealed plans to introduce three new franchises in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia. Ionescu shared her excitement about the opportunity to play in cities she’s never visited, emphasizing how the expansion will help grow the league’s fanbase and overall reach.

"I'm super excited, just so excited for this league being able to continue to provide new franchises in different states and cities," Ionescu said, as quoted by Geoff Magliocchetti. "I've never been to Detroit or Philadelphia, and that's something I'm really excited about, is to be able to go there and in a few years and just see how big basketball is and how we can continue to bring in new fans."

Geoff Magliocchetti @GeoffJMags LINK Ionescu on healthy expansion: "I'm not in talks and conversations, but I do think with the amount of roster spots we have right now, there is enough to be able to provide those teams with great talent. If you also start expanding the roster ... it makes it a little bit tough." "There's a lot more teams, a lot more roster spots, and I think it just kind of needs to be this, like gradual, slow increase, which they have been doing. Not all these expansion teams are starting in the same year, and you know, I think that really helps, but I think we're going to see but obviously, right now, we've been a solid spot."

While Sabrina Ionescu embraced the WNBA’s expansion plans with optimism, Sophie Cunningham found herself at the center of controversy for her candid remarks on the matter. Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup Final clash against the Minnesota Lynx, Cunningham’s comments quickly went viral and not for the right reasons.

The Fever guard openly questioned the league’s decision, expressing skepticism about players and fans being enthusiastic to play in cities like Detroit or Cleveland. She suggested that markets such as Miami, Kansas City or Nashville would have been more appealing and warned that the league should avoid expanding too quickly.

Sabrina Ionescu shares thoughts on WNBA's rapid growth

Following Sophie Cunningham’s caution about expanding the WNBA too quickly, Sabrina Ionescu also weighed in on the topic. The New York Liberty star acknowledged the growing interest from potential owners, noting that many are eager to invest in the league and capitalize on its surging popularity.

Geoff Magliocchetti @GeoffJMags LINK I asked Sabrina Ionescu about how the #WNBA doesn't grow too fast, too quickly. "It's kind of like the supply and demand, kind of understanding of you want to continue to grow. I think owners are chomping at the bit to be able to get a team, because they understand, they see the investment, they see the value, how franchises are continuing to be worth $450 million, $500 million and it's going to continue to go up over the years." "It's that kind of fine balance between not expanding too soon, too quickly, and not enough players are able to continue to be a part of these franchises and have them be really, really good, really, really quick. I think that's kind of the tough part, and hopefully the league kind of understands how we're able to do that."

Ionescu also emphasized the delicate balance the WNBA must strike with its expansion plans. She expressed concern that rapid growth could dilute the talent pool, making it harder for new teams to be competitive right away and for players to secure long-term spots on rosters. She hopes the league carefully considers how to expand without compromising the overall quality and stability of the teams.

