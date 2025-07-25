  • home icon
"UNREAL": Sophie Cunningham drops instant reaction on Aari McDonald's stepback dagger against Aces

By Arhaan Raje
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:55 GMT
"UNREAL": Sophie Cunningham drops instant reaction on Aari McDonald's stepback dagger against Aces

Sophie Cunningham was just as stunned as anybody after Aari McDonald's step-back 3 to close the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The Indiana Fever beat their cross-conference rivals for the second consecutive game with a 90-80 win at home without Caitlin Clark.

It was a close game down the stretch, with the Aces trimming the Fever's lead to five with 1:33 left and having every chance to complete a comeback win. However, McDonald ensured the Aces didn't get a shot at it. After a couple of blunders, including Kelsey Mitchell's turnover and Aliyah Boston's missed shot, McDonald iced the game with 33 seconds left.

She called her own number, isolating her defender at the top of the key and nailing the bravest shot attempts she's taken in a Fever jersey. Here's the clip:

also-read-trending Trending
Cunningham summed up her reaction in one word on the Fever's Instagram post on McDonald's dagger, saying:

"UNREAL"
The Fever needed a moment of brilliance from someone in that moment, especially considering their past failures in the clutch this season. McDonald did just that, going 3-for-3 on the night from deep following her dagger to send the Aces packing.

Indiana improved to 13-12 and leads the season series 2-1 against the Aces, beating them in consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
