Unrivaled 2025: 5 key names that could light up the second season ft. A'ja Wilson 

On Monday, the first season of the 3x3 women's league Unrivaled ended with the Rose BC being crowned the inaugural champions. Co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league was a massive success with a host of WNBA stars making their presence felt during the three-month-long tournament.

Ad

For a long time, WNBA stars have spent their off-seasons playing overseas, but the introduction of Unrivaled now provides them with an alternative within the country. However, while stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Chelsea Gray participated in the first season, several big names were left out.

Despite the absence of a few WNBA icons, the league garnered massive publicity and could receive more notoriety with the addition of notable names including A'ja Wilson.

Ad

Trending

Here are five key names that could light up the second season of Unrivaled.

5 key players that could light up Unrivaled in second season

#1. A'ja Wilson

The reigning WNBA MVP was one of the biggest names missing from the Unrivaled roster this year. On the back of a disappointing season with the Las Vegas Aces, who failed to retain their WNBA crown, Wilson was expected to join the league but decided against it at the last minute.

Ad

During a double interview with Jordan Chiles for Time Magazine, Wilson revealed that she wanted to "enjoy" her off-season and decided not to participate because of it. However, she also expressed she was "missing out" and hinted at participating in the league next year.

Given the success of her Aces teammate Chelsea Gray during the tournament, fans might see Wilson make her Unrivaled debut in 2026.

#2. Kelsey Plum

A'ja Wilson's former teammate Kelsey Plum was one of the first names to be signed by Unrivaled in July 2024. Selected by the Laces BC, Plum was originally supposed to start alongside Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas.

Ad

However, the Los Angeles Sparks guard withdrew from the league in November, citing she needed time for "rest and recovery". Reportedly signing a $100,000 contract, Plum's decision to opt out was a huge blow for the league, which will surely welcome her with open arms in its second edition.

#3. Chennedy Carter

After putting up the best numbers of her career with the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA season. Chennedy Carter's omission from the league was a shocking one. Averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, Carter had a great season in the Windy City.

Ad

After being left out of the inaugural season of Unrivaled the former Sparks' guard decided to go overseas, participating in the WCBA in China. There Carter put up insane numbers averaging 31.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 6.0 apg.

A prolific return, this impressive showing has raised the former Texas A&M star's stock and should be enough to get her in the league for the upcoming season.

#4. Cameron Brink

Former Standford star Cameron Brink was another notable name missing from the Unrivaled roster. The LA Sparks forward was initially selected as a Wild Card pick by the Lunar Owls but was unable to suit up due to an ACL injury.

Ad

Focussing on her rehabilitation and fitness Brink sat out the first season as her team topped the league table without her involvement. The star girl should return for the Owls next term and could form a formidable partnership alongside Napheesa Collier.

#5. Caitlin Clark

Arguably the biggest name in the WNBA today, Caitlin Clark opting out of the first season was a huge blow for the new 3x3 league. The Indiana Fever star had a great breakout season in the WNBA which earned her the Rookie of the Year Award.

Ad

A phenomenal athlete Clark opened up on her reasons behind foregoing the tournament during an interview with Time Magazine. The former Hawkeyes star expressed that she needed her "own space" before revealing that she "didn't rule out doing it in the future."

The addition of Caitlin Clark could significantly boost viewership for the newly established league.

Which WNBA stars are you most excited to see in the second season of Unrivaled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback