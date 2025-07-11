"Unserious": Fever's $90,000 guard trolls Cathy Engelbert after Sonia Citron spills the beans on All-Star selection gaffe

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has enjoyed a great start to her career in the WNBA, earning an All-Star call-up. However, the way she found out about her selection didn't shed a positive light on the league's commissioner, Cathy Engelbert.

During an appearance on Lisa Leslie's podcast, "Between the Lines," on Thursday, Citron was asked how she "found out" about her All-Star nod.

"So it's actually a funny story," Citron said. "So you know how usually Kathy calls you, and she lets you know that was not the case for me. Before our game against Minnesota (Lynx), last week maybe, I was checking my phone.

"I saw that Gabby Williams had followed and DM'd me. I was like, 'Oh, this is super random.' I have never met her, never talked to her. The DM was a screenshot of a voicemail from Kathy to her. And in the DM, she was like, 'Hey, Kathy called me thinking this number was your number, and I hope this isn't how you found out, but congrats.'"

This blunder from Engelbert left Leslie shocked. Citron then explained that she had read the transcripts and was unsure if it was true. After the game, she talked to Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman, who told her it was actually the case.

Soon after the video went viral, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson reacted to the major mix-up on X. Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever, trolled the commissioner with a short note.

"Not finding out word of mouth, unserious," Colson wrote.

Despite not getting a personal call from the commissioner, the Mystics' rookie will be present in Indianapolis for the All-Star break. Sonia Citron's teammate, Kiki Iriafen, will also be competing in the July 19 matchup, while Gabby Williams will be suiting up beside her on Team Clark.

Sonia Citron honored to be compared to two-time WNBA champion and fellow Notre Dame alumn

Selected as the third overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Sonia Citron has quickly become one of the brightest prospects in the WNBA. A former member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the youngster is often compared to fellow alumn Jackie Young.

In an appearance on "Between the Lines," Citron was asked about those comparisons.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it is an honor," Citron said. "I remember when I first visited Notre Dame, maybe as a junior, on the visit, they showed me a clip of Jackie Young's highlights and how she worked in the offense. How she worked on the team because they told me that we think you're very much like her. You guys are a similar kind of players."

Sonia Citron has impressed in her rookie year, averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

