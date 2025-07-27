"'Using her privilege' twins": WNBA fans react to Sabrina Ionescu channeling inner Caitlin Clark after asking refs to "T" her 

Sabrina Ionescu's viral dust-up with the referees during the Liberty's 101-99 loss to the Sparks was almost identical to Caitlin Clark's run-ins with the officials during games. During the third quarter of Saturday's clash, Ionescu provoked the referees to issue her a technical foul after they canceled her made 3 because of an illegal screen call on Jonquel Jones.The Liberty were on a 14-3 run, and that shot could have been decisive, bringing the team within a point of the Sparks' lead after they trailed by 15 at one stage. That led to frustrations boiling over for Ionescu, who also saw her shot canceled. She didn't waste time getting up in the referee's face in a heated altercation, which ended with her asking for a tech and getting it too.&quot;T me, T me,&quot; Ionescu said.Here's the clip:The interaction reminded many WNBA fans of Caitlin Clark's exchange with the refs and Connecticut Sun players during a Jun. 17 game. Clark seemingly told Jacy Sheldon she could do whatever she wanted to after a back-and-forth with the officials.&quot;I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do,&quot; Clark said.The similar nature of Ionescu and Clark's heated crash outs had fans comparing the two on Saturday. Some also taunted Clark's critics for bashing her about her comment to Sheldon. Here are the reactions:nana @supeerierLINKsab told the ref “i can do what i want” they gonna say she has a nasty spirit like they did to CC 😩lo @caitscroptopLINK&quot;using her privilege&quot; twins 😭😭😭Mari @_mariii_05LINKLiterally challenging the ref to give her a tech 😭 Wonder if we’ll see any think pieces about her privilege and bad attitudeMedicore Musk @StormyTwtLINKTECH ME. TECH ME. lmfaoooooo man if it wasnt for cc being my goat sabrina would beRoom 1408 @mp4995491LINKSab taking lessons from CC22 😭😭😭Sabrina Ionescu matches Caitlin Clark's record in brutal loss Sabrina Ionescu had herself a game against the LA Sparks. She scored 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, shooting 54.5% and was a +/- +9. The All-Star matched a rare feat only achieved by Caitlin Clark, Candace Parker and Brandy Reed with this stat line. Ionescu steered the ship perfectly after co-star Breanna Stewart went down with an injury three minutes into the contest. However, it wasn't enough as the Liberty lost the game 101-99 on the final possession to a Rickea Jackson game-winner. It ended New York's five-game winning streak. To make things worse, the team also has to worry about Stewart's injury. The Fever said it's a lower leg ailment with no further update as of now.