Valkyries forward drops 2-word reaction as Sophie Cunningham slays glamorous cowgirl chic look

Off the court, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is known for her fashion sense and stylish outfits. The Indiana Fever guard is considered one of the more outgoing personalities in the league and has never been one to shy away from the camera.

On Monday, Cunningham showed off a glamorous and chic cowgirl look to her 274,000-plus followers on Instagram. In the short video on her story, she posed alongside a black GMC truck in an all-black outfit at a desert location.

Sophie Cunningham shares a video of herself in a fashionable all-black look. Photo Credits: @sophie_cham/IG

The video captured the attention of Cunningham's former teammate, Monique Billings, who couldn't help but drop a succinct comment.

"Yes Soph😍," Billings wrote.

WNBA forward Monique Billings shares a comment on S. Cunningham's latest look. Photo Credit: @sophie_cham/IG

Billings was a star athlete at UCLA before making the jump up to the pros in 2018. After being drafted by the Atlanta Dream, the 6-foot-3 forward had a brief stint with the Dallas Wings before joining the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, where she was teammates with Cunningham.

This offseason, both Billings and Cunningham, found themselves on the move.

Cunningham was part of a blockbuster four-team trade that saw her move from the Mercury to the Indiana Fever, where she will team up with coach Stephanie White and Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark. Billings was picked up by the WNBA's expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, and will spend 2025 in the Bay Area.

Sophie Cunningham shows off pool look and shares an honest update with followers

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Sophie Cunningham regularly posts her trendy and stylish looks on her Instagram account and shared a bikini look last month. Cunningham was seen enjoying some downtime by the pool, and added a sincere update for her followers on how life was going.

"Honestly, I’m quite happy in life right now," Cunningham captioned the post.

The pics were taken in Phoenix, Arizona, where Cunningham spent the last six years with the Mercury. The Missouri native will be moving back to the Midwest for the upcoming WNBA season after signing with the Indiana Fever this offseason.

