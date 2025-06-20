Valkyries HC makes strong claim on guarding Caitlin Clark: "We know she doesn't like physicality" 

The Golden State Valkyries have started to gel well under head coach Natalie Nakse after suffering multiple losses initially. They were able to shut down a resilient Indiana Fever team on Thursday, defeating the Fever 88-77. Nakase made a strong claim about guarding Caitlin Clark afterward.
During the postgame conference at Chase Center, the former Aces assistant coach was questioned on her strategy to shut down Clark. She responded by highlighting the guard's abstention from physical plays and explaining her team's strategy:
"You guys saw what we’re doing. We’re being disruptive. We know she doesn't like physicality… I watched her at Iowa. She loves that left step back, it’s almost like a layup for her."
The Valkyries successfully shut down Clark, who, after returning from injury, dropped 32 (vs. Liberty) and 20 points (vs. Sun), respectively. She only recorded 11 points in the Bay Area, which is her joint-lowest tally for the season.
This victory sees the Valkyries (6-6) overtake the Fever (6-6) in the standings as they sit one place off each other in sixth and seventh place. The win was a big boost for Golden State, especially after their loss to the Dallas Wings in their last game.
On the other hand, Caitlin Clark and Co. will need to regroup quickly as they travel to Nevada to face the Aces on Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces are currently in eighth and will look to leapfrog the Fever with a win at the Michelob Ultra Arena.
Caitlin Clark credits Steph Curry for influencing her game as she endures horrific shooting night at Chase Center
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark credited Warriors star Steph Curry for influencing her game, as she played her first game at Chase Center. The Fever faced the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday and suffered an 88-77 loss.
During the pregame conference, Clark gave Curry props in his home arena, expressing her admiration for the Warriors legend:
"Here, it's my first time, and I grew up watching Steph like to me, he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He's really changed basketball ... it's cool to be here and he is somebody I certainly idolize."
Although thrilled to be playing her first game at Chase Center, Clark had a tough night shooting against the Valkyries. The guard went 0-for-7 from the 3-point line and shot 3-for-14 from the field goal.