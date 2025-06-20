Valkyries HC makes strong claim on guarding Caitlin Clark: "We know she doesn't like physicality" 

The Golden State Valkyries have started to gel well under head coach Natalie Nakse after suffering multiple losses initially. They were able to shut down a resilient Indiana Fever team on Thursday, defeating the Fever 88-77. Nakase made a strong claim about guarding Caitlin Clark afterward.

During the postgame conference at Chase Center, the former Aces assistant coach was questioned on her strategy to shut down Clark. She responded by highlighting the guard's abstention from physical plays and explaining her team's strategy:

"You guys saw what we’re doing. We’re being disruptive. We know she doesn't like physicality… I watched her at Iowa. She loves that left step back, it’s almost like a layup for her."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Valkyries successfully shut down Clark, who, after returning from injury, dropped 32 (vs. Liberty) and 20 points (vs. Sun), respectively. She only recorded 11 points in the Bay Area, which is her joint-lowest tally for the season.

This victory sees the Valkyries (6-6) overtake the Fever (6-6) in the standings as they sit one place off each other in sixth and seventh place. The win was a big boost for Golden State, especially after their loss to the Dallas Wings in their last game.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark and Co. will need to regroup quickly as they travel to Nevada to face the Aces on Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces are currently in eighth and will look to leapfrog the Fever with a win at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Caitlin Clark credits Steph Curry for influencing her game as she endures horrific shooting night at Chase Center

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark credited Warriors star Steph Curry for influencing her game, as she played her first game at Chase Center. The Fever faced the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday and suffered an 88-77 loss.

During the pregame conference, Clark gave Curry props in his home arena, expressing her admiration for the Warriors legend:

"Here, it's my first time, and I grew up watching Steph like to me, he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He's really changed basketball ... it's cool to be here and he is somebody I certainly idolize."

Expand Tweet

Although thrilled to be playing her first game at Chase Center, Clark had a tough night shooting against the Valkyries. The guard went 0-for-7 from the 3-point line and shot 3-for-14 from the field goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More