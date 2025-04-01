Valkyries HC Natalie Nakase fires a warning shot to the rest of the WNBA to upgrade their game

Last season was a banner year for the WNBA, as it was the most-watched season in 24 years, with game attendance reaching its highest mark in 22 years, averaging 9,807 fans per game, dwarfing the 6,615 who attended games in 2023.

Ad

Natalie Nakase, the inaugural coach of the expansion Golden State Valkyries, said that the wave of additional attention acts as a source of motivation, not only for the team but for the WNBA as a whole.

Speaking to Reuters, Nakase put the entire WNBA on notice that everyone needs to collectively rise to the occasion:

"It challenges everyone in the W to always increase their game. Because now with the exposure, obviously, it's just kind of human nature, it’s like, 'OK, now, if we get a little more attention, I want to up my game.'"

Ad

Trending

The Golden State Valkyries are the first new team to be introduced to the WNBA since 2008, when the Atlanta Dream tipped off their inaugural season. Golden State is one of three new franchises to begin play, with the Toronto Tempo and a yet-to-be-named team in Portland starting in 2026.

Valkyries first team to sell 10,000 season tickets

The Golden State Valkyrie have yet to play their first game, and the team is already leaving teams in the proverbial dust.

Ad

Behind a wave of anticipation and excitement, the 2025 expansion team has become the first team in the WNBA to sell 10,000 season tickets.

In a video interview with Sportico, Valkyries president Jess Smith talked about the accomplishment:

“This community has shown up, and then to some, to create this milestone. This is something that we knew was possible and just signifies the beginning of our journey in a way that will set a trajectory for the WNBA going forward.”

Ad

According to the Valkyries, they became the first team in women’s sports history to eclipse 15,000 season-ticket deposits. They have since reported that the number of season ticket deposits has now surpassed 22,000. Single-game tickets will be available soon.

Golden State will tip off its inaugural game on May 16 at the Chase Center, which they share with the Golden State Warriors, when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.