Vanessa Bryant and Lisa Leslie send heartfelt response after Dawn Staley’s Kobe Bryant message

Vanessa Bryant and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie both responded to college Dawn Staley's heartfelt Kobe Bryant message. On Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks coach shared photos of the new Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL" sneakers on her Instagram.

The signature Kobe sneakers will be released this summer, and the custom yellow-themed pair was gifted to Staley by the five-time NBA champion's wife. To show her appreciation for the gesture, Staley added a special caption.

"@vanessabryant I don’t mean to flood your timeline, but truly grateful and thankful to receive part of @kobebryant legacy and your vision and love for him elevate that legacy! Don’t ever stop….mamba mentality!" Staley wrote on Saturday.

Vanessa and Leslie commented on Staley's post.

"Forever🔥🔥🔥🔥💛💜," Leslie wrote.

"🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 @staley05," Vanessa wrote.

Dawn Staley's IG post (via @staley05/Instagram)

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro CHBL is named after the Chinese High School Basketball League and was designed to honor Kobe's global legacy. The sneakers will also be released in China, where the late NBA legend is hugely popular with basketball fans.

Vanessa Bryant sent emotional tribute to Gigi Bryant on her posthumous 19th birthday

On May 1, Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute for her late daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, on what would have been her 19th birthday. She shared a photo of Gigi wearing her Mamba Academy uniform.

"Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita," Vanessa wrote.

In another post, Vanessa shared a video announcing the Gianna Bryant scholarship award for young boys and girls. The award was launched on Gianna's 19th birthday by the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was set up to honor the legacies of her husband and daughter.

Kobe and Gigi, along with seven others, tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

However, despite the void they left, Vanessa keeps their memories alive through her devotion to their legacy.

