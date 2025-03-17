  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Vanessa Bryant’s family skating adventure with Pau Gasol & Co. receives wholesome reaction from Sabrina Ionescu and Lisa Leslie

Vanessa Bryant’s family skating adventure with Pau Gasol & Co. receives wholesome reaction from Sabrina Ionescu and Lisa Leslie

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 12:45 GMT
Vanessa Bryant shared videos from skating adventure with Pau Gasol and Co.
Vanessa Bryant shared videos from skating adventure with Pau Gasol and Co. (Images via Instagram/@vanessabryant)

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a video from a skating adventure she and her family undertook along with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his folks.

Ad

The video shared by Vanessa shows her and the family enjoying skiing in the snow. Their adventures drew reactions from many people including WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and Lisa Leslie

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ionescu gave a wholesome three-word reaction to Bryant’s post:

“Love love love ♥️”

Lisa Leslie gave a similar reaction:

“♥️♥️♥️♥️😍😍😍😍”

Pau Gasol’s wife, Catherine Gasol also left a message under Vanessa Bryant’s post:

“You make my heart happy ❤️❄️”

Check out their reactions below:

Sabrina Ionescu, Lisa Leslie, and Cat Gasol&#039;s comment on Vanessa Bryant&#039;s Instagram post
Sabrina Ionescu, Lisa Leslie, and Cat Gasol's comment on Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post

Kobe Bryant’s family has maintained its relationship with Pau Gasol even five years after his death. Gasol and Bryant won two championships together during their time with the Lakers. As teammates, the two formed a special bond with Kobe thinking of Gasol as his brother.

Ad

Vanessa even sent Gasol and his family a pair of Christmas-themed Kobes during the Holiday season last year. Pau and Catherine also sent Bryant a bouquet of roses for Valentine's Day this year. It's heartwarming to see Pau Gasol be there for his friend Kobe Bryant's widow.

Vanessa Bryant's husband Kobe Bryant's first-ever jersey expected to fetch $10 million

As per CNN, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan’s jerseys from their first-ever NBA games are expected to be sold at around $10 million each. The jerseys will go up for auction in spring this year. Brahm Watcher explained the significance of the jerseys to CNN, saying:

Ad
“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s first NBA career jerseys are not just memorabilia; they are enduring symbols of the ambition, skill, and willpower that defined their legendary careers,”

He further added:

“They are as rare as they come.”
Ad

Following Kobe Bryant's untimely demise in January 2020, his wife Vanessa Bryant, and their children will find solace in the fact that their father is still regarded as one of the best ever. An autographed Jersey of Bryant's from his MVP season was sold for $5.8 million in 2023.

With that figure in mind, Kobe's first-ever jersey may end up surpassing the $10 million mark. It'll be interesting to see how much money Kobe and Jordan's jerseys sell for later this year.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी