Vanessa Bryant’s family skating adventure with Pau Gasol & Co. receives wholesome reaction from Sabrina Ionescu and Lisa Leslie

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a video from a skating adventure she and her family undertook along with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his folks.

The video shared by Vanessa shows her and the family enjoying skiing in the snow. Their adventures drew reactions from many people including WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and Lisa Leslie

Ionescu gave a wholesome three-word reaction to Bryant’s post:

“Love love love ♥️”

Lisa Leslie gave a similar reaction:

“♥️♥️♥️♥️😍😍😍😍”

Pau Gasol’s wife, Catherine Gasol also left a message under Vanessa Bryant’s post:

“You make my heart happy ❤️❄️”

Check out their reactions below:

Sabrina Ionescu, Lisa Leslie, and Cat Gasol's comment on Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post

Kobe Bryant’s family has maintained its relationship with Pau Gasol even five years after his death. Gasol and Bryant won two championships together during their time with the Lakers. As teammates, the two formed a special bond with Kobe thinking of Gasol as his brother.

Vanessa even sent Gasol and his family a pair of Christmas-themed Kobes during the Holiday season last year. Pau and Catherine also sent Bryant a bouquet of roses for Valentine's Day this year. It's heartwarming to see Pau Gasol be there for his friend Kobe Bryant's widow.

Vanessa Bryant's husband Kobe Bryant's first-ever jersey expected to fetch $10 million

As per CNN, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan’s jerseys from their first-ever NBA games are expected to be sold at around $10 million each. The jerseys will go up for auction in spring this year. Brahm Watcher explained the significance of the jerseys to CNN, saying:

“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s first NBA career jerseys are not just memorabilia; they are enduring symbols of the ambition, skill, and willpower that defined their legendary careers,”

He further added:

“They are as rare as they come.”

Following Kobe Bryant's untimely demise in January 2020, his wife Vanessa Bryant, and their children will find solace in the fact that their father is still regarded as one of the best ever. An autographed Jersey of Bryant's from his MVP season was sold for $5.8 million in 2023.

With that figure in mind, Kobe's first-ever jersey may end up surpassing the $10 million mark. It'll be interesting to see how much money Kobe and Jordan's jerseys sell for later this year.

