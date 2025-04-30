Veteran Fever addition DeWanna Bonner 'trying to understand' Stephanie White's coaching style

DeWanna Bonner has been seen as a massive boost for the Indiana Fever’s WNBA title hopes since signing her in free agency. After last year’s breakthrough, the Fever’s signing of Bonner injects a veteran presence on the court on top of their youthful core led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

However, like any new player on a team, there came some adjustments. Talking to the IndyStar, Bonner expressed how she dealt with playing under head coach Stephanie White once more, revealing that she got numerous texts before they started the training camp.

"If you only knew how many text messages I got, like 'What is practice going to be like? What is practice going to be like?'" the 37-year-old veteran said.

"... I got a lot of text messages the night before, trying to understand Steph and what it takes, and like I said, this team wants to be better, this team wants to be great,” she added.

Bonner played for the Connecticut Sun in the past five seasons, helping them reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. Bonner also made it to the semifinals in all her years with the Sun. White coached Bonner during the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Connecticut. White took over the Fever’s head coaching job from Christie Sides.

The Fever reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season, winning 20 games against 20 losses during the regular season.

Last year, Bonner averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, proving that she can still compete at a high level in the WNBA. She has also yet to miss a game during the regular season in the past two years.

Fever star Caitlin Clark wants to dedicate their wins to DeWanna Bonner

The Fever players' bond has been strong during the training camp as Fever star Caitlin Clark expressed her admiration for DeWanna Bonner, to whom she wants to dedicate this season.

“Just the way she talks and she leads, for me as a second-year point guard, I want to win for her. This is the end of her career. She deserves it,” Clark said.

Clark was the focal point of the Fever’s offense in her rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

The Fever is seen to be one of the top contenders for this year’s WNBA title after signing Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, and Brianna Turner on top of their former top overall picks, Clark and Aliyah Boston.

