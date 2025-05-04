Veteran Fever star DeWanna Bonner pleased at feeling wanted by Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever veteran DeWanna Bonner shared the reason she signed with the team, expressing her appreciation of feeling wanted by the young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

On Sunday, before the Fever took on the Brazil National Team in a preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, ESPN's Holly Rowe asked the six-time WNBA All-Star why she chose to sign with Indiana.

"I talked to Caitlin, AB and Kels and they made me feel like they really needed me here," Bonner said. "At this point in my career I have so much knowledge so why not give it to some young ones before I leave out."

The 37-year-old Bonner will appear in her 16th WNBA season in 2025. As Rowe mentioned, Bonner was among the most coveted free agents this offseason. On Feb. 2, the Fever announced they had signed the two-time WNBA champion to a one-year deal worth $200,000 per Spotrac.

Bonner spent the last five years with the Connecticut Sun, including the previous two under Fever coach Stephanie White. In 2024, she averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 assists on 41.5% shooting.

Caitlin Clark praises DeWanna Bonner and sets eyes on winning championship for veteran teammates

During the Indiana Fever's media availability on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark voiced her admiration for newcomer DeWanna Bonner, who she said could provide valuable knowledge to the team's young core.

"I think DB is the one that stands out for me," Clark said. "She's won championships, but she's here to provide knowledge for our young players, to help us really get over that hump and be able to win. And same goes for Syd (Colson) and Tash (Howard). All of them are here to be that voice for us and somebody that we lean on."

The reigning Rookie of the Year said her new veteran teammates added more motivation to her desire to bring a title to Indiana.

"I wanna win for them," Clark said. "Seeing how selfless they are and them choosing to come here and choosing to be a part of the Fever; they didn’t have to do that. So, I certainly wanna win for then and they deserve it and they’ve been great."

Along with DeWanna Bonner, the Fever also acquired three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and two-time champion Sydney Colson. With a retooled roster, expectations are high for Indiana to have a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.

