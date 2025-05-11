"Vets were mad Caitlin Clark was being called the GOAT": Fans erupt as Lexie Brown torches historic rookie class at Paige Bueckers & Co's expense

The WNBA draft is over, and the regular season is upon us, which will feature the debuts of some top rookies. But unlike last year, this season is more welcoming for the new players coming into the league, at least according to Lexie Brown.

Ad

Talking on her podcast, Brown expressed that the WNBA veterans now are more welcoming to new players, which was a far cry from last year, when the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese entered as rookies.

“The energy feels different this year—as far as these rookies coming in and how the season is starting—it’s overwhelmingly more positive,” she said. “Last year, it was like complete hostility going into the season—it was insane. I had never felt that before going into a season.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Brown’s statements, roasting the league veterans for being hostile to last year’s rookies and being different from this year’s batch.

“It was pretty obvious the vets were mad Caitlin Clark was being called the 🐐, was offered the $5 million Big3 deal & had folks saying she was already the best player in the WNBA,” one fan said.

Ad

“There’s no rookie they feel threatened by this season,” another fan said.

“Is it “welcoming” to go on a show and passively tell every rookie that they aren’t considered a threat by the vets?,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others roasted Brown for creating a narrative for this year’s rookie class:

“She knows exactly what she’s saying and the narrative she’s creating,” said one fan.

Ad

“This is rich coming from Lexie Brown. You literally participated in the "hostility" towards rookies last year,” another fan wrote.

“she need to take her 5’2 no basketball skills ass on somewhere. just yapping out the ass,” another fan said.

Brown played for the LA Sparks last year, where she was teammates with last season’s rookie Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink. This year, she is set to play for the Seattle Storm.

Ad

Clark was last year’s top pick, and received numerous apparent physicalities from other players. This year, Paige Bueckers was the top pick in this year’s draft.

Lexie Brown hopes rookies feel more welcomed in the WNBA

Despite the hostility shown to rookies last year, Lexie Brown hopes this year’s rookies can feel more welcome in the WNBA by the veterans.

Ad

“I feel this season is different for these rookies and I hope that they feel welcomed to the W,” she said in her podcast.

Brown is expected to be a rotational piece for the Storm this season, giving her exposure to the rookies coming into the league this season.

Last season, she averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 assists in 16 games played for the Sparks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More