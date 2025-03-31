"Wanna know the kid story" - Erica Wheeler awed by Angel Reese's ex-LSU teammate after watching her 'passion and fight'

Erica Wheeler has seen her fair share of fighters competing on the hardcourt. On Sunday, the former Indiana Fever guard gave props to one particularly tough competitor who refused to be sidelined by a facial injury. This competitor was none other than LSU star Aneesah Morrow, whose face accidentally collided with the back of the head of her teammate Sa'Myah Smith during the Tigers' Elite Eight matchup against UCLA.

Morrow, a former teammate of Angel Reese, gutted out the injury and played over nine minutes more. Among the netizens who acknowledged Morrow's fortitude was Wheeler, who gave the LSU senior a shoutout on social media.

"Aneesah Morrow is a dawg!!!!!!! She got that ish you can’t teach!" Wheeler tweeted. "I wanna know the kid story cause that passion and fight come something!" she wrote on X.

Despite Morrow's heroics, the Tigers lost to the Bruins 72-65. The forward finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

LSU's loss to UCLA came after two totally overpowering performances to open the March Madness tournament. In the first round, the Tigers defeated San Diego State 103-48. They then defeated Florida State 101-71 in the second round.

Though Morrow's team failed to go all the way in this tournament, she has turned heads with her display of fearlessness in her final college game.

Erika Wheeler praises the execution and coaching of the March Madness powerhouse

Erica Wheeler knows a thing or two about picking up wins in the NCAA tournament, as she played a key role in Rutgers' March Madness appearances in the early 2010s.

On Sunday, Wheeler raved about a certain March Madness powerhouse, sending praises to the head coach in particular.

"SC just execute when they need to! That’s ALL DAWN! It’s a beautiful thing to see!" Wheeler tweeted.

Wheeler's post came shortly after Dawn Staley put together another masterful coaching job as South Carolina defeated Duke 54-50 in the Elite Eight. With this accomplishment, Staley and the Gamecocks are just two wins away from successfully retaining the national title.

