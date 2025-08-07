"Want America to hear it": Clay Travis reveals shocking communication from "green d*ldo throwing community" as he prepares for historic interview

There have been several incidents of sex toys being thrown during WNBA games over the past week. OutKick founder Clay Travis said that he intends to interview the perpetrators, whom he called the &quot;green d*ldo throwing community.&quot;Travis revealed his interaction with the community in a clip posted by OutKick on Instagram on Wednesday.&quot;I have been reached out to by, this is breaking news, the green d*ldo throwing community,&quot; Travis said. &quot;I am going to be trying to have an interview with these guys. I wanna tell their story. I want America to hear it. We may have to do like a 60-minute style interview where we black out their faces and where we change their audio.&quot;Travis said he will protect the identities of the perpetrators should the interview push through. He also warned that a fourth object will hit the court.&quot;They have told me again where the green d*ldo is coming,&quot; Travis said. &quot;I know where d*ldo is coming tonight. If they follow through again, these guys have provided proof of d*ldo. ... I expect for another d*ldo to make it out tonight.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Wednesday, there is only one WNBA game scheduled: the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries battle at Chase Center in San Francisco.The first incident took place during the Valkyries' game against the Atlanta Dream on July 29 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported on Tuesday that police arrested Delbert Carver for allegedly throwing a green toy during the game.A second sex toy incident happened on Friday when the Valkyries played the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It is unknown whether a fan has been arrested.In addition, according to Associated Press, several social media posts have indicated that similar incidents occurred in Phoenix and New York on Tuesday. However, the &quot;green toys&quot; didn't reach the court. The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant wrote that a toy was reportedly confiscated in the stands at Barclays Center on Tuesday.Sophie Cunningham comments on the latest sex toy incidentA third sex toy reached the court during the LA Sparks' 100-91 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The object was thrown near Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who was caught in surprise.Cunningham has pleaded on X on Saturday to stop throwing objects on the court, as it might hurt one of the players. Following Tuesday's incident, Cunningham quote-tweeted her previous tweet and said:&quot;this did NOT age well.&quot;The WNBA issued a statement following the second incident, reiterating that throwing objects poses a &quot;safety risk&quot; for everyone on the court. The league also said that it intends to eject a fan engaging in such behavior. In addition to a one-year ban, the accused fan will be subject to prosecution by authorities.