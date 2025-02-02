"Wanted the Fever to fail" - Caitlin Clark fan account cites bias in media exposing freezing cold Free Agency take 

Caitlin Clark will have a reinforced lineup in her sophomore year in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever, whose squad made it to their first playoffs since the 2016 season, will be entering the 2025 season with new, experienced players after making moves in free agency this offseason.

The Fever signed former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in the free agency market on top of picking up Sophia Cunningham and re-signing Kelsey Mitchell, who was the team’s secondary star behind last year’s Rookie of the Year Clark.

With their recent signings, Fever fans went back at media organizations who said that the team may not lure valuable free agents in the market as they may play a tertiary role behind Clark and Mitchell, such as the New York Times.

A Caitlin Clark fan account remarked on the media’s bias, alleging the New York Times of trying to perpetuate a negative narrative of the Fever in a bid to impact the team’s free agency power.

“Understand, ALMOST ALL of these Legacy Trash Media wanted the Fever to fail. They wanted to perpetuate that narrative nobody wants to come to Indy, nobody wants to play with Clark,” said the X account with the user name kenswift.

The account then rallied the team to finally get their first-ever WNBA championship to ultimately prove their doubters wrong.

“Now let’s win a Chip and give them something to write about,” the post continued.

Caitlin Clark has been the Fever’s focal point since being drafted first overall by the team in the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game along with defensive stats of 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Clark led the Fever to a 20-20 win-loss record in the regular season, before getting swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark stays optimistic about the Fever’s WNBA future

With the team's accomplishments last season, Caitlin Clark has remained optimistic about the future of the Fever. Following their playoff loss, Clark reflected on what is ahead of them next year, expressing a positive mindset as they head to the 2025 WNBA season.

“It's a good little taste of what's possible for this organization and for this franchise…There's a lot for us to hold our heads high about, you know. This team won five games two years ago. We're a young group, a pretty inexperienced group, but we came together and had a lot of fun playing with one another," Clark said.

Clark and the Fever have struggled with inexperience for some stretches last season. It was also apparent in the playoffs when they were dismantled by the Sun, which was full of veteran players on their roster.

With signings such as DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, the Fever is expected to make a run for the championship with the help of the soon-to-be Fever veterans.

